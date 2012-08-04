RSS
Steven Hawley
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Day One
This year's Milwaukee Comedy Fest slips into the classy Next Act Theatre Space on 255 South Water Street with a very slick professionalism that makes it feel kind of like a comedy convention. One half expects to find booths from various comedy v.. more
Aug 4, 2012 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fame
The story behind David De Silva and Alan Parker’s 1980 film Fame, about high school kids hoping for a big break on stage, proved so popular that it’s been adapted into a long-running TV series, then a stage musical, then a flash-in-the-,Tod... more
Jul 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!