RSS

Steven Moses

dance.jpg.jpe

One year ago, Milwaukee dancer/choreographers Steven Moses and Jaimi Patterson curated Rooftop Dance, a collection of dances by themselves and friends. The open-air performances took place on the flat roof of the more

Jun 26, 2013 5:12 PM Classical Music

blogimage19176.jpe

How cool is this? On the flat roof of the INVIVO Wellness building beside Stubby's Pub & Grub, along the Milwaukee River just north of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge, a lighted dance floor and seating will be installed for open-air performances... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

A terrific opportunity exists Thursday through Saturday, May 17-19, to see a world premiere by distinguished choreographer Gerald Casel and several outstanding Milwaukee dancers. The veteran of the Stephen Petronio Company and founder... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage18479.jpe

For decades, experiments in dance have opened possibilities for other forms of theater... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES