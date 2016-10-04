RSS

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is superb as Lyndon B. Johnson in this HBO movie, All the Way. The screenplay nails LBJ as a wily, profane man who went where others feared to go. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:00 PM Home Movies

The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant) preserves some of Roald Dahl’s sharp-stick attitude toward modernity, and director Steven Spielberg delivers kinetic, digital-live action without losing sight of the main characters, making for a film that ... more

Jul 12, 2016 3:38 PM Film

Steven Spielberg adapts Roald Dahl’s children’s book The Big Friendly Giant, casting talented Mark Rylance in the titular role. Excellent effects and locations ensure that the little ones are spellbound by this congenial giant and his preco... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:15 PM Film Clips

In Bridge of Spies, Director Steven Spielberg and his screenwriters invented within the confines of their source book, Strangers on a Bridge, in which an American insurance lawyer recounts his role in negotiating a U2 pilot’s release in exc... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:19 PM Film Reviews

Set between 1957 and 1962 and based on a true story, Bridge of Spies casts Tom Hanks as insurance lawyer James B. Donovan. He agrees to defend Russian spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance) and persuades the court to spare Abel’s life in case he’ll... more

Oct 13, 2015 9:09 PM Film Clips

In The Fantastic Four, four young outsiders are teleported to the Negative Zone, a dangerous, alternate universe that gives them shocking powers. In this reboot, Fox Studios spent several years developing the script, hired Josh Trank to dir... more

Aug 4, 2015 9:00 PM Film Clips

Jurassic World is vastly better than the franchise’s previous lackluster sequels, adroitly placing an updated spin on the original template. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:15 PM Film Reviews

Jun 9, 2015 3:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

The reboot of 'Poltergeist,' co-written by Steven Spielberg (who also co-wrote the 1982 original), follows roughly the same storyline, but this version is filmed in 3D and tricked out with an array of special effects. more

May 22, 2015 10:05 AM Film Clips

Much of Wild Tales is like the best of the old TV dramas, intensely focused and without a second to waste—the opposite of today’s lazily edited indie films or overstuffed Hollywood productions. more

Mar 11, 2015 5:00 PM Film Reviews

Oct 15, 2014 12:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

Older audiences received short shrift for decades from the movie industry. Lately, aging Baby Boomers have flexed their wallets and producers in Hollywood (and its outskirts) are responding. Alongside significant films such as Alexander Pa... more

Aug 14, 2014 1:56 AM Film Reviews

 StevenSpielberg didn’t have to invent the plot for Catch Me If You Can (2002). The story’s giddy anti-hero, FrankAbagnale, wasn’t a figment of fiction but a real-life teenage runaway whocreated a series of false identities... more

Jan 24, 2014 3:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Some spectacles were meant to be seen on a stage. Michael Morpurgo’s 1982 children’s novel War Horse was adapted into a 2011 film by Steven Spielberg, and like everything with the director’s name on it, it was more

Jan 8, 2014 1:13 AM This Week in Milwaukee

 J.G.Ballard attracted avid readers with the publication of his first novel, TheDrowned World (1962), a story of global warming long before the topic was hot,but the general public knows him best for Empire of the Sun . Steven Spiel.. more

Jan 14, 2013 6:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

 It’stempting to suspect that Abraham Lincoln was D.W. Griffith’s mea culpa for TheBirth of a Nation —except Griffith probably never thought he did anything wrong. Abraham Lincoln (1930), Griffith’s last significant film, has been i.. more

Nov 17, 2012 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Civil War marked one of the sharpest turning points in America’s story, and none of its leading figures looms higher in memory than Abraham Lincoln. Curiously, that familiar face from the $5 bill has seldom been seen in more

Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> <em>War Horse </em>begins with a graceful sweep over England\'s green and pleasant landan emerald countryside under an unusually sunny sky for that partly cloudy corner of the world. Before long, director Steven Spielberg touches down on a par.. more

Mar 21, 2012 1:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> It's a bit jarring: the glaring error that leaps from the first sentence of the introduction to <em>Film &amp; Genocide</em> (published by University of Wisconsin Press). The word genocide was not coined in 1933 as the book states, but 1943, .. more

Mar 8, 2012 6:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

John Williams has done as much as anyone to define the sound of movies since the '70s, often through his long-running association with Steven Spielberg. Cineastes should seek the original soundtrack albums, but casual fans wanting a clutch of his .. more

Mar 2, 2012 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

