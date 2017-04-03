Steven Wright
Steven Wright @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The new material shone at Steven Wright’s return to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Friday night. Shame there wasn’t more of it. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:43 PM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Steven Wright Leaned on Familiar Material at Potawatomi
The dry comedian told some jokes that fans have probably heard before Thursday night. more
Jan 16, 2015 12:15 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 15-21
Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more
Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
