RSS

Stieg Larsson

 The late Stieg Larssonis still Sweden’s crime writer with the widest global reputation, but he’sneither the only Swedish murder mystery author known beyond his homeland northe only one whose work has been adapted for the screen. Henn.. more

Oct 9, 2012 3:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Stieg Larsson\'s <em>The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo</em> was a bestseller in Sweden and a cult sensation everywhere else before becoming the first in a trilogy of exciting Swedish films and long before Hollywood announced a remake. Aside fro.. more

Mar 29, 2012 12:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

The series of Swedish films based on Stieg Larsson’s novels aren’t the only dark, made-for-TV trilogy of crime films from the northern rim of Europe where the sun retreats behind clouds for much of the year. Drawn from the novels of British expat.. more

Aug 23, 2010 2:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10400.jpe

The sound of the packing envelope being cut open is as loud and jarring as the breaking of bones. In the opening scene of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, an aging corporate baron, Henrik Vanger, tremblingly opens the package in the lonely ... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage7566.jpe

The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they wear T-shirts with Heath Ledger’s deformed Joker... more

Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5735.jpe

Remember that guy on “King of Queens” who looked suspiciously like Kevin James and played his cousin? There’s a reason for the resemblance: Despite what the surnames attest, that actor, Gary Valentine, is actually James’ older brot more

Mar 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES