Stieg Larsson
Gritty Swedish Mystery
The late Stieg Larssonis still Sweden’s crime writer with the widest global reputation, but he’sneither the only Swedish murder mystery author known beyond his homeland northe only one whose work has been adapted for the screen. Henn.. more
Oct 9, 2012 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Book with the Dragon Tattoo
<p> Stieg Larsson\'s <em>The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo</em> was a bestseller in Sweden and a cult sensation everywhere else before becoming the first in a trilogy of exciting Swedish films and long before Hollywood announced a remake. Aside fro.. more
Mar 29, 2012 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Red Riding
The series of Swedish films based on Stieg Larsson’s novels aren’t the only dark, made-for-TV trilogy of crime films from the northern rim of Europe where the sun retreats behind clouds for much of the year. Drawn from the novels of British expat.. more
Aug 23, 2010 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
The sound of the packing envelope being cut open is as loud and jarring as the breaking of bones. In the opening scene of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, an aging corporate baron, Henrik Vanger, tremblingly opens the package in the lonely ... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
The Dark Knight
The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they wear T-shirts with Heath Ledger’s deformed Joker... more
Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gary Valentine
Remember that guy on “King of Queens” who looked suspiciously like Kevin James and played his cousin? There’s a reason for the resemblance: Despite what the surnames attest, that actor, Gary Valentine, is actually James’ older brot more
Mar 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee