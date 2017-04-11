RSS

The Stiemke Studio

Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM Performing Arts Weekly

In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming production of George Brant’s play Grounded, actress Jessi Fisher plays a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot given desk duty after she becomes pregnant while on leave. She marries the guy, gives birth ... more

Feb 14, 2017 4:11 PM A&E Feature

The Shepherd Express talks to David Cecsarini, artistic director of Next Act Theatre, about his lengthy career in Milwaukee-area theater, on his programming decisions and on the art form in general. more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Rep delivers a winning knockout punch early in its 2016-2017 season with an outstanding production of Marco Ramirez’s The Royale. Based on the real-life story of the first African American heavyweight boxing champion, it focus... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:17 PM Theater

In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Rep Lab, which runs January 8-12 at the Stiemke Studio, seven scripted pieces will be presented, chosen by directing residents Nabra Nelson and Ryan Holihan from a collection of about 70 short plays that... more

Dec 29, 2015 9:15 PM Theater

The three stages at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater are filled with joyful music, from the high-energy retro vibe of Dreamgirls to the mellow country reverb of Back Home Again: On The Road with Jo,Theater more

Oct 5, 2015 10:51 AM Theater

Photo by Michael Brosilow.

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is currently staging Jessica Dickey’s The Amish Project, a striking fictional exploration of a real event that took place Oct. 2, 2006, in Nickel Mines, Penn. more

Feb 16, 2015 1:30 PM Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its Stiemke Studio season with a world premiere from award-winning playwright A. Rey Pamatmat. after all the terrible things I do is the story of Daniel, a young gay writer returning to his Midwestern homet... more

Oct 8, 2014 2:20 AM Theater

All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more

May 13, 2014 3:39 PM Classical Music

Set in the South in the days after the Civil War, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s The Whipping Man concerns a wounded Jewish Confederate soldier returning to his family estate. Two of the former slaves who had worked on the estate return ... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:44 AM Theater

 Every year the “Greater Milwaukee Fund's Mary L. Nohl Fellowship for Individual Artists Exhibition” opens with anticipation. The city’s art community eagerlyanticipates this premiere exhibition that officially opened last week for 2011 and ru.. more

Oct 13, 2012 12:18 AM Visual Arts

Once we as audience members get past the initial shock and titillation of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), we see that the messages from its 19th-century setting remain timeless in 2012—the pursuit of love at its most i... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

While they may not have the spectacle of bigger events like Wizard World or the San Diego Comic-Con, where publishers (and savvy film companies) spare no expense to hype their product, there is something kind of endearing about regional com... more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

