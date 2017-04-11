The Stiemke Studio
Performing Arts Weekly: April 13-19, 2017
Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Waging War on a Video Screen
In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming production of George Brant’s play Grounded, actress Jessi Fisher plays a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot given desk duty after she becomes pregnant while on leave. She marries the guy, gives birth ... more
Feb 14, 2017 4:11 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
It Keeps Us Coming Back: David Cecsarini on Next Act Theatre
The Shepherd Express talks to David Cecsarini, artistic director of Next Act Theatre, about his lengthy career in Milwaukee-area theater, on his programming decisions and on the art form in general. more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM John Schneider Spring Arts Guide
Fighting Against Racial Prejudice
The Milwaukee Rep delivers a winning knockout punch early in its 2016-2017 season with an outstanding production of Marco Ramirez’s The Royale. Based on the real-life story of the first African American heavyweight boxing champion, it focus... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:17 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s ‘Rep Lab’ Festival
In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Rep Lab, which runs January 8-12 at the Stiemke Studio, seven scripted pieces will be presented, chosen by directing residents Nabra Nelson and Ryan Holihan from a collection of about 70 short plays that... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘The Lion’: Humor, Music and the Will to Live
The three stages at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater are filled with joyful music, from the high-energy retro vibe of Dreamgirls to the mellow country reverb of Back Home Again: On The Road with Jo,Theater more
Oct 5, 2015 10:51 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Deborah Staples Shines in The Rep’s ‘Amish Project’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is currently staging Jessica Dickey’s The Amish Project, a striking fictional exploration of a real event that took place Oct. 2, 2006, in Nickel Mines, Penn. more
Feb 16, 2015 1:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Milwaukee Rep World Premiere
Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its Stiemke Studio season with a world premiere from award-winning playwright A. Rey Pamatmat. after all the terrible things I do is the story of Daniel, a young gay writer returning to his Midwestern homet... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:20 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Dancing Around the Mysteries of Life
All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more
May 13, 2014 3:39 PM John Schneider Classical Music
A Soldier and His Slaves
Set in the South in the days after the Civil War, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s The Whipping Man concerns a wounded Jewish Confederate soldier returning to his family estate. Two of the former slaves who had worked on the estate return ... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:44 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The 2011 Mary L. Nohl Fellowship Individual Artist Exhibition: Nicolas Lampert
Every year the “Greater Milwaukee Fund's Mary L. Nohl Fellowship for Individual Artists Exhibition” opens with anticipation. The city’s art community eagerlyanticipates this premiere exhibition that officially opened last week for 2011 and ru.. more
Oct 13, 2012 12:18 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Rep Pursues Love 'In the Next Room'
Once we as audience members get past the initial shock and titillation of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), we see that the messages from its 19th-century setting remain timeless in 2012—the pursuit of love at its most i... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Rep Finds Humor 'In the Next Room'
The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Milwaukee Comic Book Convention
While they may not have the spectacle of bigger events like Wizard World or the San Diego Comic-Con, where publishers (and savvy film companies) spare no expense to hype their product, there is something kind of endearing about regional com... more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee