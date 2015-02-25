RSS
I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more
Julianne Moore gives a superb performance as an Alzheimer’s victim in Still Alice. more
Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more
