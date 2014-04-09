Still Life
A Powerful Contemporary Romantic Drama
Soulstice Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of Alexander Dinelaris’ sophisticated contemporary drama Still Life. An emotionally irresistible Amber Smith plays Carrie Ann, an accomplished photographer going through a rough time in her ... more
Apr 9, 2014 12:51 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Penchant for Brightness
When looking at a painting by Ruth Grotenrath, it is hard not to feel exuberant. Her paintings, particularly from the 1940s onward, plunge us into the delights of a bright palette and complex rhythms of pattern, manifest through still lifes... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Interview: Joe Hameister @ Tory Folliard Gallery
A small exhibition of Joe Hamesiter's oil on linen paintings recently opened at Tory Folliard Gallery last Friday. Tutored and mentored by painter and former UW-Milwaukee professor Tom Uttech, Hameister graduated with a BFA in painti.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Celebrated Workingman
The Celebrated Workingman’s Mark Waldoch sings loudly and unconventionally. Backed b Herald the Dickens ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee