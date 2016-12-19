RSS

I'M Still Here

inreview_rtw_a_courtesyofrenaissancetheaterworks.jpg.jpe

Still ran for two nights in the newly opened Urban Harvest Brewery. The opening night audience received the show with all the laughter and engagement this punchy script and production deserved. more

Dec 19, 2016 11:27 AM Theater

still-for-website.jpg.jpe

Nov 27, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming Decem.. more

Sep 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12310470_1262609190432329_7908742080840851206_n.jpg.jpe

It’s a presentation from a directing class: a series of scenes from feature-length plays. This isn’t promotion for anything full length. These are scenes from larger works with cast and directors who have challenged themselves to put togethe.. more

Dec 9, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

sonny knight.jpg.jpe

One of the more satisfying musical trends of the last 10 years or so has been the renewed interest in veteran soul artists who never found the fame they deserved the first time around. Sonny Knight is one of the many singers who has been enjoying .. more

Sep 2, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage13345.jpe

If her narrative is reliable, Mattie Ross must have been a precocious 14-year-old even before her father was shot dead by his hired hand, Tom Chaney. A pigtailed girl on the Western frontier, Mattie is as firm as an oak staff and drives har... more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage13086.jpe

When actor Joaquin Phoenix claimed he had quit acting to become a rapper, he and friend Casey Affleck, made a documentary recording Joaquin's efforts to persuade a doubtful press and public. As the film progresses, we must conclude that Joa... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage12297.jpe

Though P. Diddy-signed contemporary R&B singer Janelle Monáe isn’t the first artist most would expect to tour with indie-rockers Of Montreal, it’s an inspired pairing. On her eclectic, widely acclaimed debut full-length more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10618.jpe

To hear Jules Feiffer tell it, he all but had to be talked into writing Backing Into Forward (Talese/Doubleday), one of the most entertaining memoirs you’re likely to read this (or any other) year. The prizewinning cartoonist and playwright... more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES