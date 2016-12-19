I'M Still Here
‘Still’: a Punchy Premiere for Renaissance Theaterworks’ Groundworks Program
Still ran for two nights in the newly opened Urban Harvest Brewery. The opening night audience received the show with all the laughter and engagement this punchy script and production deserved. more
Dec 19, 2016 11:27 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Still with Renaissance’s Groundworks next month
Nov 27, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mary Poppins Auditions in Racine
I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming Decem.. more
Sep 10, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Evening of Scenes at Marquette
It’s a presentation from a directing class: a series of scenes from feature-length plays. This isn’t promotion for anything full length. These are scenes from larger works with cast and directors who have challenged themselves to put togethe.. more
Dec 9, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sonny Knight & The Lakers To Headline Radio Milwaukee's Halloween Bash
One of the more satisfying musical trends of the last 10 years or so has been the renewed interest in veteran soul artists who never found the fame they deserved the first time around. Sonny Knight is one of the many singers who has been enjoying .. more
Sep 2, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
True Grit
If her narrative is reliable, Mattie Ross must have been a precocious 14-year-old even before her father was shot dead by his hired hand, Tom Chaney. A pigtailed girl on the Western frontier, Mattie is as firm as an oak staff and drives har... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
When actor Joaquin Phoenix claimed he had quit acting to become a rapper, he and friend Casey Affleck, made a documentary recording Joaquin's efforts to persuade a doubtful press and public. As the film progresses, we must conclude that Joa... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Of Montreal and Janelle Monáe
Though P. Diddy-signed contemporary R&B singer Janelle Monáe isn’t the first artist most would expect to tour with indie-rockers Of Montreal, it’s an inspired pairing. On her eclectic, widely acclaimed debut full-length more
Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Backing Into Forward’ With Humor and Chutzpah
To hear Jules Feiffer tell it, he all but had to be talked into writing Backing Into Forward (Talese/Doubleday), one of the most entertaining memoirs you’re likely to read this (or any other) year. The prizewinning cartoonist and playwright... more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher Books