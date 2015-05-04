Stills And Nash
Crosby, Stills and Nash @ The Riverside Theater
Crosby, Stills and Nash kept their act fresh by performing new solo material Sunday night at the Riverside Theater. more
May 4, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Crosby, Stills & Nash Will Roll Back Through Milwaukee
Though Neil Young may be done with the group, at least forthe time being, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash keep on rolling.Today the harmonizing folk-rock trio announced an extensive run of tour dates,which will include a return t.. more
Jan 13, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Technology, Art Converge in BYO Studio’s ‘Ink!’
There’s no denying that digital technology and computer software have revolutionized graphic design, but one can debate whether technology enhances the finished image or restricts the creative process by reducing the hand-drawn element. The... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Crosby, Stills and Nash
Let’s be honest: Under normal circumstances, a Crosby, Stills, and Nash tour without Young isn’t anything to get excited about these days. Performances last year at the Riverside Theater and the Milwaukee stop of the “Get Out and Vote&rd more
Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee