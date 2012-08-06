Stills
Crosby, Stills and Nash @ The Riverside Theater
It is unlikely that any concert in the Milwaukee area on Sunday night inspired more partial and full standing ovations and clapping over audience members' heads than Crosby, Stills and Nash at the Riverside Theater... more
Aug 6, 2012
'Fire and Rain' Examines 1970 Musical Transition
David Browne's Fire and Rain (Da Capo) sets out to understand the 1970 transition from the rock of the 1960s to the softer sounds of the '70s. He focuses on three early-'70s artists that helped to shape this period: James Taylor, Crosby, St... more
Jul 11, 2011
Crosby, Stills and Nash (8/1)
They gave a voice to a generation, challenged a president, and helped to stop a war. Crosby, Stills and Nash are set to perform at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, August 1 at 8pm. Make sure to come out f,Promotions more
Aug 1, 2009