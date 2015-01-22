RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to the local topic that has eclipsed all else this week: the proposed Milwaukee streetcar. Matt updates us on yesterday's vote to approve.. more

Jan 22, 2015 5:10 PM On Music

The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more

Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Expresso

Among the many fibs, distortions, smears and lies of omission in Unintimidated, Gov. Scott Walker’s new autobiography, is his version of the events surrounding the cancellation of $810 more

Dec 4, 2013 12:53 AM Expresso

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan lit up the Republican National Convention (RNC) when he blamed President Barack Obama for failing to save the General Motors (GM) plant in Janesville, Wis., Ryan’s hometown... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:36 PM News Features

Just weeks before his recall election and days after news broke that Wisconsin lost the highest percentage of jobs in the nation last year, Gov. Scott Walker has discovered Milwaukee. On Monday, the embattled governor announced... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

From Brewers.com:It's official: Ron Roenicke is the next Milwaukee Brewers field managerRon Roenicke has 643 games of managing experience over six Minor League seasons. (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers today named Ron Roenicke manager. Roenicke, 54, s.. more

Nov 4, 2010 3:20 PM More Sports

As it had been a couple of decades since I’d seen Young Frankenstein,I decided to sit down and watch it just a couple of hors before going to see the musical. According to Mel Brooks, the entire idea for the original film was Milwaukee native .. more

Nov 4, 2010 12:14 PM Theater

All I can say is that the debates are going to be fun. Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson just got bustedagain.While Johnson officially “opposed” Obama’s stimulus package because he doesn’t think government should intervene in the free.. more

Sep 17, 2010 6:24 PM Daily Dose

Sep 6, 2010 7:19 PM Daily Dose

Well, what can I say about Obama’s visit to Racine? Kringle sales will get a boost, thanks to repeated mentions by the pool reporter (and the president). His prepared remarks covered why Congress needs to continue helping the lit.. more

Jun 30, 2010 7:07 PM Daily Dose

Could more federal stimulus funding help to prevent a double-dip recession and spur job growth?The new funds, proposed in smaller, more specific bills than the $787 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), could help to shore ... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

OK, lemme get this straight: In November 2008 Milwaukee County voters approved an advisory referendum that would allow the sales tax to be raised 1% to fund mass transit, the parks, cultural assets and EMS. Those entities would then b.. more

Apr 21, 2010 3:36 PM Daily Dose

As I do on most Sundays, I'll be appearing on FM 102.1's "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 p.m., chatting it up and trading music recommendations with host Ryan Miller. This week we'll be beaming about the recently unveiled lineup.. more

Apr 9, 2010 5:36 PM On Music

When indie-rock bands began introducing polyrhythm into their template toward the end of the last decade, it seemed like a bit of a novelty, albeit a refreshing one. In the years since, though, its proven a versatile innovation, seasoning not only.. more

Apr 9, 2010 2:42 PM On Music

Although he voted against it in the House of Representatives and has repeatedly blasted last year’s stimulus package, Rep. Paul Ryan asked for stimulus funds for a project in his district. The Wall Street Journal found that Ryan and other Re.. more

Feb 17, 2010 3:49 PM Daily Dose

Last week, Jim Doyle asked Washington for $519 million dollars to use to upgrade transit in Wisconsin. Would that money go for busses in the inner-city? Transit for the disabled? Bus ticket vouchers f,Left and Right more

Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

There is much to be admired about Europe. Fine French cheeses, Bavarian sausages and refreshing Belgian ales, for example. Then again, we have all those things right here in Wisconsin, and we also don',Left and Right more

Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Make your way down to Fat Daddy's on St. Patty's Day for $3 pints of Guinness, $2 shots of Jameson, and $3 bottles of bud and bud light aluminum. There is also a Walker's Point Pub Crawl that starts ,St. Patty's Day more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

In Pride andPrejudice's famous opening sentence, Jane Austen supplies the major motif for Pride and ,Theater more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 5 Comments

I first started listening to the Rush Limbaugh program during the Clinton Administration, or as Rush liked to call it “America Held Hostage.”  Regardless of what you may think of his pol,Left and Right more

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

