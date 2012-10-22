RSS
Stock
Tommy Thompson’s Brazen Hypocrisy
The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
$250 and it comes with a typo?
I would guess this guy's stock certificate is going to be worth a bit more than the $250 he paid for it.Of course, it might not come with the standard stockholder privilages since its for a team that doesn't exist - The Green Boy Packers.<table .. more
Jan 13, 2012 2:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
John Koethe’s ‘Ninety-Fifth Street’ Poetry
A Princeton and Harvard-educated scholar who began writing poetry as an undergrad, Koethe Ninety-Fifth Street ,Books more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!