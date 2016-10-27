Stone Creek Coffee
The Milwaukee Coffee Festival Focuses on Coffee Culture and Education
We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee. more
Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Eric Engelbart Food 1 Comments
Gentleness and Care are Hallmarks of the Beerline Café
If you’re looking for a café with integrity where the food is good, the price reasonable and the atmosphere simple, relaxed and relaxing, the Beerline Café is entirely worth the hunt. This all-,Dining Out more
Jun 21, 2016 4:01 PM Mary Gleason Dining Out
Milwaukee Chef is Inspired to Cool
John Kelly Vanderlinde’s John Kelly’s Cocina: Chef-inspired recipes for the everyday home cook stresses “wholesome, fresh food prepared simply to let the natural flavor shine.” A signing and reception for John Kelly’s Cucina will be held... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:54 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Aggie’s in West Allis
The sweet scent of wedding cake is in the air inside Aggie’s Bakery & Cake Shop (7328 W. Greenfield Ave.), but the new venue in the heart of West Allis isn’t just a place for brides to be. The new Aggie’s, replacing the long-running locatio... more
Jun 23, 2015 3:47 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
High Noon Barista Throwdown at Alderaan Coffee
Have you ever been to a café and been presented a drink that looks like this?Or this?How about this?When a baristais pouring a drink the milk doesn’t just fall out of the pitcher into thesecomplex patterns (latte art), it happens wit.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Walker’s Point’s Inaugural Foodie Week
Greater Milwaukee is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs sharing inspired, flavorful cuisines in unique, exciting ways. Lucky for us foodies, there are neighborhood events that allow us to try new venues without breaking the bank, s... more
Aug 5, 2014 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
The Harvey Scales Movie
Harvey Scales is aveteran Milwaukee musician whose career stretches back to the ‘60s. The NorthDivision graduate sang with an early version of The Esquires (remembered fortheir hit “Get on Up”) and emerged as a solo act .. more
Jul 22, 2014 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Washington Park's Bus Stop Coffee Shop
In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more
May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Organic Caramels With a Local Twist
Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more
Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Former CIA Agent Visits Mystery One Bookstore
Fictional characters whose lives read like real-life news stories about war and political intrigue are brought into sharp focus in Inside Out, the new cutting-edge novel by Barry Eisler.Given their relevancy to today’s political climate, st... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
From Tree to Cup
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments