RSS

Stone Creek Coffee

crowd.jpg.jpe

We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee. more

Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Food 1 Comments

diningout_beerlinecafe_a.jpg.jpe

If you’re looking for a café with integrity where the food is good, the price reasonable and the atmosphere simple, relaxed and relaxing, the Beerline Café is entirely worth the hunt. This all-,Dining Out more

Jun 21, 2016 4:01 PM Dining Out

johnkellyscocina.jpg.jpe

John Kelly Vanderlinde’s John Kelly’s Cocina: Chef-inspired recipes for the everyday home cook stresses “wholesome, fresh food prepared simply to let the natural flavor shine.” A signing and reception for John Kelly’s Cucina will be held... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:54 PM Eat/Drink

shortorder_aggies.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

The sweet scent of wedding cake is in the air inside Aggie’s Bakery & Cake Shop (7328 W. Greenfield Ave.), but the new venue in the heart of West Allis isn’t just a place for brides to be. The new Aggie’s, replacing the long-running locatio... more

Jun 23, 2015 3:47 PM Short Order

oneandone_ throwdownalderaancoffee.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Have you ever been to a café and been presented a drink that looks like this?Or this?How about this?When a baristais pouring a drink the milk doesn’t just fall out of the pitcher into thesecomplex patterns (latte art), it happens wit.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:35 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Greater Milwaukee is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs sharing inspired, flavorful cuisines in unique, exciting ways. Lucky for us foodies, there are neighborhood events that allow us to try new venues without breaking the bank, s... more

Aug 5, 2014 10:00 PM Dining Preview

 Harvey Scales is aveteran Milwaukee musician whose career stretches back to the ‘60s. The NorthDivision graduate sang with an early version of The Esquires (remembered fortheir hit “Get on Up”) and emerged as a solo act .. more

Jul 22, 2014 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

bus_stop.jpg.jpe

In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more

May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Dining Preview

1348027369505943e9dcb22.jpg.jpe

Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more

Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Dining Preview

blogimage11389.jpe

Fictional characters whose lives read like real-life news stories about war and political intrigue are brought into sharp focus in Inside Out, the new cutting-edge novel by Barry Eisler.Given their relevancy to today’s political climate, st... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2220.jpe

,Eat/Drink more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES