RSS

Stone Temple Pilots

bigdownunder.jpg.jpe

Big Down Under, the second album in nine years for Milwaukee hard-rockers Blame It On Cain, reveals just how much vocals can inform the perception of a band. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

vampires1.jpg.jpe

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

Beyond the fleeting amusement of watching Captain Jack Sparrow desecrate some of your favorite songs, Hollywood Vampires don't have much to offer. more

Jul 6, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

scott.jpg.jpe

www.facebook.com/scottweiland

Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland has died at age 48, multiple publications are reporting. Weiland's official Facebook page confirmed the news with a post this morning that read, "Scott Weiland, best known as th.. more

Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

everyones stories are true.jpg.jpe

Poetand author Sabley Sabin’s first play debuts tonight at Theatre Unchained.It’s called, Everyone's stories are true.Milwaukeeneeds more original work and it’s really nice to see something new get staged.I don’t remember seeing a press releas.. more

May 16, 2014 2:31 PM Theater

blogimage12286.jpe

Milwaukee’s first and only fine-dining Turkish restaurant, Tulip (360 E. Erie St.), continues to shine after more than three years in business. The inviting interior features a fireplace, some sofas and spacious tables. Tasteful Turkish han... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage5374.jpe

It's been three years since Billy Corgan and his not-actually-reunited Smashing Pumpkins released Zeitgeist, a viciously heavy reunion record, all medicine and no sugar. If that record soured the public on the idea of a Smashing Pumpkins reunion f.. more

May 24, 2010 3:11 PM On Music

The Skylight Opera Theatre closes out its season in part with a production of Jonathan Larson'’s early '‘90'’s musical RENT. Having seen larger and smaller productions of the show, the Skylight’s staging ends up exactly as expected: more intimate.. more

May 23, 2010 8:14 PM Theater

blogimage10281.jpe

Following singer Scott Weiland’s abrupt and characteristically acrimonious split from Velvet Revolver, Stone Temple Pilots’ massive 2008 reunion tour suggested the troubled singer hadn’t yet conquered all his demons. Afterward, Weiland s more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

My wife keeps suggesting that we go to Ten Chimneys some time. The grand estate of golden age Broadway talents Alfred Lunt and Fontanne would certainly be interesting, but the $30 it would cost to tour the place always seems more than a bit proh.. more

Mar 17, 2010 10:52 PM Theater

The French Connection (1971) is the most essential police-driven action thriller of the last 40 years. The new Blu-ray disc release is a reminder of how many crime movies have imitated director William Friedkin’s classic. And lately, most are imi.. more

Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Released late last year, Defiance was the fictionalized movie version of the Bielskis, three Jewish brothers who organized resistance against the Nazis after the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. The History Channel documentary “The Bi.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5374.jpe

St. Louis’ Ludo have worked their way up from Warped Tour B-listers to modern-rock radio B-listers, thanks to an expensive major-label debut crafted with Maroon 5 producer Matt Wallace. Wallace polish,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5373.jpe

Deliverance ,Concert Reviews more

Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

Scott Weiland, the front man for the Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver will perform live at The Pabst on Friday, January 20 at 8p,Promotions more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage5340.jpe

After spending much of last year on the road with Velvet Revolver and then his reunited St “Happy” in Galoshes ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5326.jpe

Scott Weiland toured a lot in the last year-too much, by his own account. The singer start "Happy" In Galoshes ,Music Feature more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage2810.jpe

Howout of it was Scott Weiland during his July 4 concert with the reunited StoneTemple Pilots? It’s tough to measure. On one hand, it’s doubtful the singercould have passed a ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage2787.jpe

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage2774.jpe

With the band still clocking major play on both hard-rock and modern-rock radio, the timing was perfect for a Stone Temple Pilots reunion—except for one small thing: Singer Scott Weiland still hasn’t concurred the personal problems that induced t... more

Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2754.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES