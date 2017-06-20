Stone Temple Pilots
Blame It On Cain: Big Down Under (Candy Cain’d Recordings)
Big Down Under, the second album in nine years for Milwaukee hard-rockers Blame It On Cain, reveals just how much vocals can inform the perception of a band. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:33 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Hollywood Vampires @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
Beyond the fleeting amusement of watching Captain Jack Sparrow desecrate some of your favorite songs, Hollywood Vampires don't have much to offer. more
Jul 6, 2016 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
R.I.P. Scott Weiland
Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland has died at age 48, multiple publications are reporting. Weiland's official Facebook page confirmed the news with a post this morning that read, "Scott Weiland, best known as th.. more
Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots
It's been three years since Billy Corgan and his not-actually-reunited Smashing Pumpkins released Zeitgeist, a viciously heavy reunion record, all medicine and no sugar. If that record soured the public on the idea of a Smashing Pumpkins reunion f.. more
May 24, 2010 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stone Temple Pilots
Following singer Scott Weiland’s abrupt and characteristically acrimonious split from Velvet Revolver, Stone Temple Pilots’ massive 2008 reunion tour suggested the troubled singer hadn’t yet conquered all his demons. Afterward, Weiland s more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scott Weiland @ The Pabst Theater
Deliverance ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Stone Temple Pilots @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Howout of it was Scott Weiland during his July 4 concert with the reunited StoneTemple Pilots? It’s tough to measure. On one hand, it’s doubtful the singercould have passed a ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
