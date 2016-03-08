Stoner-Rock

RSS

Grunge Lords should be the album that cements Slow Walker as one of Milwaukee’s marquee underground rock bands. But it probably won’t. more

Mar 8, 2016 Local Music

It should please the fans who have caught one of Moon Curse\'s ferocious live shows over the last year or so that the doomy Milwaukee trio\'s debut album is every bit as heavy as those crushing performances. The self-titled LP has been a long time.. more

Jun 6, 2012 On Music

With music that is simple and to the point, yet as raging as a werewolf, Milwaukee's doom/heavy rockers Moon Curse have quickly made a name for themselves. Though the band has only played a few shows together, the trio... more

Nov 22, 2011 Local Music

Sponsors include Dryhootch, Milwaukee Mental HealthTask Force, Mental Health Americaof Wisconsin,National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Veterans Administration, DisabilityRights Wisconsin and Easter Seals Disability Services. The summit... more

Oct 14, 2009 News Features

Those who've read this blog for a while probably know the drill by now: After a predominantly black music festival, I call out the local media for exaggerating and dwelling on whatever incidents of violence occurred (usually my harshest critiques .. more

Aug 18, 2008 On Music

Local rock upstarts Atlatl celebrate the release of their debut EP tonight with a 10 p.m. Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 29, 2008 Today in Milwaukee

