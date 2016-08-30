Stooges
The Scientists: A Place Called Bad (Numero Group)
The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more
Aug 30, 2016
Still Waters Collective's 10th Anniversary
Spoken word is probably on the bottom rung of the performing arts hierarchy in any community. While the local music scene in any major city is perpetually fed by people looking to make a living with their music, there isn't any kind of preced.. more
May 19, 2010
The Fray and Chicago @ The Marcus Amphitheater
The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more
Mar 10, 2009
Delta Routine
The Milwaukee rock trio The Delta Routine conjure the sound of vintage Rolling Stones and old punk bands like The Stooges and New York Dolls in an attempt to return to the basics of rock 'n' roll. The band ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009
Slippery Slopes
Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybrid—but the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ... more
Jul 12, 2008