Stop Making Sense
Dispatch from the Milwaukee Film Festival: Recommendations Familiar and Unfamiliar
In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more
Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee Film Festival Reveals its 2015 Sound Vision Lineup
Aug 11, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces Sound Vision Lineup
Aug 14, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
"Stop Making Sense" Among the Music Docs in the Milwaukee Film Festival's Sound Vision Program
Music documentaries have always been a staple of the Milwaukee Film Festival, but it wasn't until last year that the festival spun them off into their own program, Sound Vision. That program will return for this year's fest with a fresh lineup of .. more
Aug 20, 2013 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
David Byrne Makes Sense Again
With “Once in a Lifetime” opening Ride Rise Roar, the latest David Byrne concert film, you can't help but think of Stop Making Sense. Like Jonathan Demme's striking 1984 tribute to the Talking Heads, filmmaker David Hillman Curtis wasn't simp.. more
May 22, 2011 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mary Ann Miller
It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Glitch Mob
Breaking out of the hip-hop-inspired “beat” scene of Los Angeles several years ago, The Glitch Mob distinguished themselves in electronic circles through their collaborative live shows, where the group’s four members manipulated sound on more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New MPS Reform Bill Introduced
With a little more than a week left in the regular legislative session, Milwaukee lawmakers and education leaders have developed a plan to improve low-performing schools while retaining a fully functioning elected school board.The new propo... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Roz White Is ‘Pearl Bailey’ at Milwaukee Rep
Washington,D.C.-based singer Roz White plays Bailey in a show she created and co-wrotewi Pearl Bailey …By Request ,Theater more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
River Rhythms w/ Oumar Sagna and the Sindoolaa African Music Band
Pere Marquette Park’s Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with a performance from Oumar Sagna and the Sindoolaa African Music Band, an ensemble whose musicians and dancers span Senegal and Milwaukee. Their uplifti... more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee