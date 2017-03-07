RSS

Stories From A Life

Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:46 PM Dance

The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more

Feb 16, 2017 3:19 PM Sponsored Content

Photo by Mark Frohna

“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more

May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Dance

Milwaukee trio Ian & The Dream, who cut their teeth at local talent searches and battle of the bands competitions before leaping into the local club circuit, plays brisk, summer-day pop-rock with ample nods to The Beatles, as well as ’90s more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

