gothictales.jpg.jpe

Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Books

homemovies0406.jpg.jpe

The producers of “Star Trek: Voyager" turned for inspiration to one of literature’s oldest stories, The Odyssey. Like those Greek mariners, the crew of the starship Voyager faced unknown dangers on a perilous homeward journey. The box se... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:10 PM Home Movies

alfredbester.jpg.jpe

Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM Books

bookreview_tonimorrison.jpg.jpe

Ron David calls Toni Morrison a “literary Conjure Woman” and for good reason: her stories are vast, tricky, complex, multi-layered and, as he concedes, sometimes hard to figure. In Toni Morrison for Beginners he summarizes her life and n... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:09 PM Books

thinkstockphotos-487748580.jpg.jpe

Wisconsinites are getting published in a variety of book genres. From fiction to memoirs to poetry, local authors are sharing their talent, ideas and experiences in enjoyable, thought-provoking way,Books more

Sep 10, 2015 4:43 PM Books

blogimage514.jpe

When longtime collaborator and co-director Sarah Wilbur left for California last summer, K Guys on Ice ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

