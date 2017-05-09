RSS

Straight To Hell

straighttohell.jpg.jpe

You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more

May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

mkejcc_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more

Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Daily Dose

Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century.  There’s a clever production design includi.. more

Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

vgad_pressurecast 168.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Feb 13, 2017 9:08 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage13505.jpe

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more

Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13499.jpe

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13490.jpe

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more

Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES