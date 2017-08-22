Strange Fruit
The Diaspora Arkestra Presents a Wide-Spanning Tribute to Black American Music
Tarik Moody says Washington Park’s epic upcoming tribute to black music could be one of the building blocks for something even bigger. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Music Festival Hopes to Address Racial Inequities
The inaugural Strange Fruit Music Festival, named after the1937 Billie Holiday song protesting the lynchings of African-Americans, isbeing held across three Milwaukee venues from Aug. 12-14. The Hotel Foster will host the festival’s fir.. more
Aug 10, 2016 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Strange Fruit Music Festival Looks to Build Bridges
Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
