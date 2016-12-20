Stream
The Exotic World of Max Devereaux
Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more
Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Tyne Darling Ties Up Loose Ends on ‘These Ghosts’
Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Appleseeds Team Up With Strange Matter for a 7-Inch Split
Oneof the oldest punk tropes is the song about wasting time that, without a trace of irony, is played withrapid urgency. You've got to admire the disconnect between song and performance: The speedof the music suggests the band doesn’t have a se.. more
Nov 20, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Daycones Picks Up the Pace (Just a Bit) on "The Cruel Echo"
The heyday of the one-man experimental bedroom project is over. Interest in this stuff peaked several years ago, when a corp of bloggers (some of them writing for Pitchfork’s affiliate site Altered Zones) scoured the Internet, eager to share any u.. more
Nov 17, 2014 9:24 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Eric & Magill's "In This Light" LP is the Duo's Most Uplifting Yet
As Eric & Magill, former Camden bandmates and long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber have recorded several albums and EPs worth of lovely, bittersweet indie-pop, much of which plays like one last great weekend with a departing college .. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sat. Nite Duets' Stephen Strupp Goes Acoustic on His Solo Debut "Danke Für Das Gilt"
One gets the sense that Milwaukee’s Sat. Nite Duets aren’t a band that imposes a lot of rules and restrictions on themselves. Over the last couple of years the group has leaped from the grab-bag prog of 2013’s Electric Manland to the tight, bubble.. more
Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mortgage Freeman Opt for Prog Overload on "Streetcrusher"
It’s possible to describe Mortgage Freeman’ssophomore album Streetcrusher in asingle word: busy. Using one word to describe an album this bountiful, however,almost feels like an insult, since brevity has nothing to do with this record’sprog-ad.. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
El-Shareef Gets Grimy on His "Nonchalant EP"
Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more
Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Absolutely's Shadowy Sophomore Album, "Cannot Find"
Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Bordercholly's Lo-Fi "Cambridge Woods" EP
Earlier this summer Liam Murphy's singer-songwriter project Bordercholly released "Cambridge Woods," a wistful slice of cabin fever that Murphy recorded while waiting out Milwaukee's frigid winter. Now he's released the rest of the songs he record.. more
Jul 9, 2014 3:54 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
AUTOMatic Returns With a Pleasingly Summery Mixtape
Milwaukee's AUTOMatic are masters of the kind of true-head hip-hop that completely proliferated the local rap scene for most of the '00s. Back then there were more rappers claiming to represent "real hip-hop" than there were being accused of makin.. more
May 29, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Body Futures Offer a Tuneful Spin on Math Rock on "A Complete Divorce."
Made up of veterans from IfIHadAHiFi, White Wrench Conservatory, The Five Mod Four and Everybody at Midnight, Milwaukee math rockers Body Futures have logged countless live shows over the last couple of years, but save for some demos they haven't .. more
May 14, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Antler House Go the Subtle Route on "Through The Dirt"
In the minds of most listeners, folk will always be intrinsically rural music, the sound of wide-open expanses,simple living and America as it used to be. But at least in Wisconsin, that’snot the case. Much of the best folk music in the state co.. more
May 1, 2014 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Rapper Bliss & Alice Blends Poetry, Pathos and Shit Talking on His Remarkable Debut
Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more
Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Animals in Human Attire Climb a Mountain
Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more
Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee's Living Statues Offer a Rock Revival Revival
Theearly 2000s garage rock revival burned fast and bright. Given the insane amountof attention the scene attracted, it wasn’t a wonder that the public quicklytired of bands with “The” in their names and leather jackets on their scrawnyframe.. more
Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Estates Breathe Life into the Emo Revival on Their Self-Titled EP
I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more
Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Producer Strehlow Fuses Hip-Hop and EDM on "Nesha"
Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more
Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the New Blessed Feathers LP, "Order of the Arrow"
Few bands from the recent boom of NPR and Paste -friendly folk have been as consistently as great as the West Bend duo Blessed Feathers, whose early releases have elegantly captured the allure of places we've never been, the dread of winter and th.. more
Oct 31, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Wild New LP, "Electric Manland"
Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more
Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music