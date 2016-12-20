RSS

musicgateway_maxdevereaux_bymichaelsodnik.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

localmusictynedaarling_byjoestapp.jpg.jpe

Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Local Music

on_music_appleseeds_strange_matter_split.jpg.jpe

Oneof the oldest punk tropes is the song about wasting time that, without a trace of irony, is played withrapid urgency. You've got to admire the disconnect between song and performance: The speedof the music suggests the band doesn’t have a se.. more

Nov 20, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

daycones.jpg.jpe

The heyday of the one-man experimental bedroom project is over. Interest in this stuff peaked several years ago, when a corp of bloggers (some of them writing for Pitchfork’s affiliate site Altered Zones) scoured the Internet, eager to share any u.. more

Nov 17, 2014 9:24 AM On Music

eric_magill.jpg.jpe

As Eric & Magill, former Camden bandmates and long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber have recorded several albums and EPs worth of lovely, bittersweet indie-pop, much of which plays like one last great weekend with a departing college .. more

Nov 12, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

stephen_strupp.jpg.jpe

One gets the sense that Milwaukee’s Sat. Nite Duets aren’t a band that imposes a lot of rules and restrictions on themselves. Over the last couple of years the group has leaped from the grab-bag prog of 2013’s Electric Manland to the tight, bubble.. more

Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

mortgage_freeman.jpg.jpe

It’s possible to describe Mortgage Freeman’ssophomore album Streetcrusher in asingle word: busy. Using one word to describe an album this bountiful, however,almost feels like an insult, since brevity has nothing to do with this record’sprog-ad.. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

el_shareef_nonchalant_ep.jpg.jpe

Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more

Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

absolutely cannot find.jpg.jpe

Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

bordercholly cambridge woods ep.jpg.jpe

Earlier this summer Liam Murphy's singer-songwriter project Bordercholly released "Cambridge Woods," a wistful slice of cabin fever that Murphy recorded while waiting out Milwaukee's frigid winter. Now he's released the rest of the songs he record.. more

Jul 9, 2014 3:54 PM On Music

automatic.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's AUTOMatic are masters of the kind of true-head hip-hop that completely proliferated the local rap scene for most of the '00s. Back then there were more rappers claiming to represent "real hip-hop" than there were being accused of makin.. more

May 29, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

body futures.jpg.jpe

Made up of veterans from IfIHadAHiFi, White Wrench Conservatory, The Five Mod Four and Everybody at Midnight, Milwaukee math rockers Body Futures have logged countless live shows over the last couple of years, but save for some demos they haven't .. more

May 14, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

antler house.jpg.jpe

In the minds of most listeners, folk will always be intrinsically rural music, the sound of wide-open expanses,simple living and America as it used to be. But at least in Wisconsin, that’snot the case. Much of the best folk music in the state co.. more

May 1, 2014 5:30 PM On Music

bliss and alice.jpg.jpe

Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more

Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more

Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Music Feature

the living statues.jpg.jpe

Theearly 2000s garage rock revival burned fast and bright. Given the insane amountof attention the scene attracted, it wasn’t a wonder that the public quicklytired of bands with “The” in their names and leather jackets on their scrawnyframe.. more

Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

estates self titled milwaukee emo band.jpg.jpe

I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more

Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

strehlow nesha cover.jpg.jpe

Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more

Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

blessed feathers order of the arrow.jpg.jpe

Few bands from the recent boom of NPR and Paste -friendly folk have been as consistently as great as the West Bend duo Blessed Feathers, whose early releases have elegantly captured the allure of places we've never been, the dread of winter and th.. more

Oct 31, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

sat. nite duets electric manland album cover.jpg.jpe

Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more

Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

