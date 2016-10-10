RSS

Street Art

Street art is a raw and authentic form of expression. It’s not the type of art you enjoy with wine and cheese. It normally doesn’t last long, but if it’s good, it can blow your mind. The canvas is not the sidewalk, a building or a train car. The c.. more

Oct 10, 2016 6:43 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Milwaukee’s East Side is a crowded, dense place. Carving out a new corner can be challenging, and the newest location for art viewing is one of the most interesting in recent years. The Black Cat Alley is a semi-secret space where some fant... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:24 PM Visual Arts

When it comes to selecting a dinner destination for out-of-town visitors, Milwaukee has a few easy choices. Karl Ratzsch’s offers time-honored German food and Three Brothers’ fine Serbian fare is served in a Schlitz corner tavern. But Milwa... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

