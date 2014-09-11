RSS

Street Eats Mobile Food Fest

1391820_10152044758217056_7376341852662774247_n.jpg.jpe

The time has come for this year’s final Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Fest. The Sept. 12 event will showcase Milwaukee’s growing food truck scene, offering some of the area’s best street food. Food tickets will be available for ... more

Sep 11, 2014 6:12 PM Dining Preview

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Open your mind! Open your heart! Open your legs! It’s spring, and the city is hopping with anticipation of a great summer. It’s going to be a season filled with all the festivals, parties and artsy-fartsy events your Brew-City bootie can ha... more

May 13, 2014 1:25 AM Hear Me Out

65018_10151587789337056_1740321098_n.jpg.jpe

The sun is warm, lake breezes have lost their bite and the grass and trees are turning green. The warm-weather activities we’ve been anticipating throughout a very long winter are here to stay. One great festival to help kickoff the season ... more

May 5, 2014 12:08 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES