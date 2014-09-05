Street Seen: The Psychological G
Butch Vig Shared Production Insights in his Yellow Phone Keynote
“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more
Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Aaron Rodgers Gets Pumped Up In New Ad
Manoh manischewitz, have you seen the new Aaron Rodgers “discount double check”commercial with SNL’s Hans & Franz yet? Fan-focking-tastic, I kid you not.It will definitely pump you up.The Packers kick off the season against the defending Sup.. more
Sep 4, 2014 5:36 PM art kumbalek Around MKE
Milwaukee Diversity Generals
Milwaukeetakes a step in the right direction as it hosts the first Diversity GeneralAuditions for stage and screen actors on Tuesday, June 24. UprootedTheatre will host the event that is scheduled to run from 10:30 am - 3:30p.m. at the Next Ac.. more
Jun 24, 2014 10:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Syd Barrett Story
He was still alive in 2001 when the documentary “ThePink Floyd & Syd Barrett Story” was produced, but Barrett wasn’t availableto tell his side. One of the tragedies of late ‘60s, he was a great talent whobecame rock’s proverbia.. more
May 19, 2014 9:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Disclaimer on The Disclaimer
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer an even more casual than usual episode as part of WMSE's pledge drive, turning the conversation to one of our favorite things to talk .. more
May 1, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kohl’s Art Generation Gallery at Milwaukee Art Museum Expands Hours for Spring Break
To accommodate kids on spring break, the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at the Milwaukee Art Museum will offer extended hours from April 15-20. The studio will be open daily from 10a.m. to 4p.m. for their “Spring Loaded” themed activities, which .. more
Apr 11, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Juiceboxxx Bombs, Chef Keith Goes Viral, and Hank the Dog is Cute
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more
Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Informally In Development: Countess Bathory
Well THIS sounds interesting…reasonably local theatre guy Jared McDaris is working on a play about Countess Bathory. Known as the Blood Countess, she was a member of the Hungarian aristocracy. And she was sadistic. Normally I wouldn't mention.. more
Mar 4, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Screen Classics
TheUniversity Press of Kentucky’s Screen Classics series, edited by Milwaukee filmhistorian Patrick McGilligan, has become an important resource for documentingHollywood’s Golden Age directors and actors. (Full disclosure: I con.. more
Dec 5, 2013 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Here's the Complete List of 88Nine's 2013 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Nominees
Nov 19, 2013 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Poetry of Filmmaking
Most filmmakers are prosaic, telling stories instraightforward cinematic language. Every now and then a poet emerges, creatingvivid images that convey a deeper reality through the medium of moviemaking.Sergei Parajanov was .. more
Nov 13, 2013 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hue Vietnamese Restaurant Will Open a Wauwatosa Location in Spring
Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and freshingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue VietnameseRestaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant afavorite in Bay View since it opened there in .. more
Nov 1, 2013 1:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
