Street Seen: The Psychological G

butch-vig-yellow-phone.jpg.jpe

“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more

Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Manoh manischewitz, have you seen the new Aaron Rodgers “discount double check”commercial with SNL’s Hans & Franz yet? Fan-focking-tastic, I kid you not.It will definitely pump you up.The Packers kick off the season against the defending Sup.. more

Sep 4, 2014 5:36 PM Around MKE

uprooted.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeetakes a step in the right direction as it hosts the first Diversity GeneralAuditions for stage and screen actors on Tuesday, June 24. UprootedTheatre will host the event that is scheduled to run from 10:30 am - 3:30p.m. at the Next Ac.. more

Jun 24, 2014 10:46 AM Theater

 He was still alive in 2001 when the documentary “ThePink Floyd & Syd Barrett Story” was produced, but Barrett wasn’t availableto tell his side. One of the tragedies of late ‘60s, he was a great talent whobecame rock’s proverbia.. more

May 19, 2014 9:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer an even more casual than usual episode as part of WMSE's pledge drive, turning the conversation to one of our favorite things to talk .. more

May 1, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

kohls art generation.jpg.jpe

To accommodate kids on spring break, the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at the Milwaukee Art Museum will offer extended hours from April 15-20. The studio will be open daily from 10a.m. to 4p.m. for their “Spring Loaded” themed activities, which .. more

Apr 11, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more

Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Well THIS sounds interesting…reasonably local theatre guy Jared McDaris is working on a play about Countess Bathory. Known as the Blood  Countess, she was a member of the Hungarian aristocracy. And she was sadistic. Normally I wouldn't mention.. more

Mar 4, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

 TheUniversity Press of Kentucky’s Screen Classics series, edited by Milwaukee filmhistorian Patrick McGilligan, has become an important resource for documentingHollywood’s Golden Age directors and actors. (Full disclosure: I con.. more

Dec 5, 2013 2:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

radio milwaukee music awards.jpg.jpe

Nov 19, 2013 1:30 PM On Music

 Most filmmakers are prosaic, telling stories instraightforward cinematic language. Every now and then a poet emerges, creatingvivid images that convey a deeper reality through the medium of moviemaking.Sergei Parajanov was .. more

Nov 13, 2013 5:34 PM I Hate Hollywood

hue.jpg.jpe

Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and freshingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue VietnameseRestaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant afavorite in Bay View since it opened there in .. more

Nov 1, 2013 1:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage10642.jpe

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10630.jpe

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10403.jpe

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10296.jpe

Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10241.jpe

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10180.jpe

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10053.jpe

Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10019.jpe

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

