A Streetcar Named Desire

John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more

Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Theword “fan” is derived from fanatic, and a fanatic is someone holding to extremebeliefs. Those dark roots of fandom are all over Room 237 , a documentary on theelaborate, convoluted, mad interpretations some fans have spun around Stan.. more

Oct 10, 2013 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

The domestic drama of Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire has an explosive intensity in Carte Blanche’s intimate studio environment. This is a Streetcar that billows with cigarette smoke and bursts with sudden anger.Katrina... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks has a question on a current survey asking, “If Renaissance Theaterworks was a person, how would you describe her personality?” An interesting idea. While each theatre group has it own personality, it’s difficult to disti.. more

Apr 26, 2010 3:35 AM Theater

Being really strange, new and novel, Youngblood Theatre’s Spirits To Enforce (which opens next week) has been foremost in my mind going into this month, but there are a number of really good plays that have opened in addition to it. Next Act’s Th.. more

Apr 15, 2010 11:22 AM Theater

If Tennessee Williams’ classic drama A Streetcar Named Desire sometimes feel cliché, it’s because the 65-year-old play helped establish some of those clichés. The 1955 drama has had such a profound effect on theater, drama,Today more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s all too easy to get the impression that TennesseeWilliams’ classic drama A Streetcar Named Desire is a bit overrated. Very few modern plays have the kind of longevityand high profile awarded the story of Stella, Stanley and Blanche. Havi.. more

Jan 19, 2010 11:06 PM Theater

It's hard to predict the ramifications of the recent economic meltdown. For Milwaukee's architectural scene, what was widely considered the best of times may rapidly de,A&E Feature more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The Championship and Father Phoenix are two of the more popular offerings from Milwaukee’s music scene, but aside from that, they don’t have too much in common. The Championship specialize in m,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

The science of nowadays envisions a cosmos wider and weirder than the science of a century or even a quarter century ago. It�s hard for most of us to keep up with the changing theories or fully grasp their implications. The History Channel s.. more

Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

As a general rule of thumb, productions of Tennessee Williams’ poignant classic A S A Streetcar Named Desire ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Andy A Streetcar Named Desire ,Theater more

Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

