This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's Year in Development
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Urban Milwaukee's Jeramey Jannene to discuss the year's big development stories in Milwaukee. New projects a.. more
Dec 22, 2016 8:31 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Long Rebirth of a Neighborhood Movie Palace
As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film
Milwaukee Day Wasn’t Always on April 14: The Depression-Era Predecessor to the City’s Day of Celebration
This Thursday will mark the sixth annual Milwaukee Day. Theholiday was born in 2010, stemming from a text message Brent Gohde got on April14 (or 4/14) from a friend saying that the day should be “Milwaukee Day.” Alogo and website led .. more
Apr 11, 2016 3:22 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Crime, Jobs and Neighborhood Development
On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
The Sad Last Days of the Wisconsin Legislature
Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Common Ground and the Death of the Anti-Streetcar Movement
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Common Ground, an activist group that has channeled its opposition to the new Bucks arena in some productive ways. Last week.. more
Sep 4, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
John Daniels on Milwaukee: ‘Everybody’s Got to Feel Part of the Rising Tide’
Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
What’s Next for the Milwaukee Streetcar?
Jan 21, 2015 9:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Mayor Tom Barrett on the Streetcar: ‘I’m Betting on the Future of This City’
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is advocating for a 2.4-mile streetcar in Downtown to spur development and attract millennials to the city. Conservative legislators, activists and business groups are opposed to adding a streetcar or any form of... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 69 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Downtown Milwaukee at the Crossroads
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Milwaukee as we know it is at a crossroads, and which path it chooses could shape the city for decades to come. We're joined by Milwaukee Magazine 's Dan Shafe.. more
Nov 6, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Issue of the Week: Bye-Bye Local Control
True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more
Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Where’s the Local Control Caucus?
I always thought that Republicans had a fetish aboutlocal control, claiming that local leaders, being closest to theirconstituents, were the best ones to make decisions for their communities. But I guess they’ve become state-control fetishists.. more
May 9, 2013 5:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Saturday Might, Sunday Mourning
Oh so high, oh so low. That was the weekend for the state's football fans. Saturday night the Wisconsin Badgers fulfilled their potential with a 31-18 smashdown of top-ranked Ohio State in Madison. About 18 hours later the injury-riddled Pa... more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
AUTOMatic w/ The Night Krawlers, Element Everest and Raze
The latest offshoot from Milwaukee’s comic-book themed rap collective House of M, the duo AUTOMatic teams rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. with DJ Trellmatic, who together make animated, alternative hip-hop in the spirit of early Pharcyde and golden-era... more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Great Peshtigo Fire
As we witness the BP oil hemorrhage devastate communities and ravage a precious natural resource, the past reminds us of a similar scenario that occurred in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) 139 years ago—the worst ... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 3 Comments
Ex Fabula All Stars
Since last fall, the storytelling project Ex Fabula has been inviting community members to share personal stories related to a monthly theme. At the end of each Ex Fabula event, the audience selects its favorite of the night. Ex Fabula’s more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sister Hazel
Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with “All for You,” a jangly roots-pop sing-along that lit up adult alternative stations but marked the band as another 1990s one-hit wonder (at least among listeners who correctly at... more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee