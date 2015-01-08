RSS

Streetcrusher

onmusic_mortgagefreeman.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rockers Mortgage Freeman released one of the city's most entertaining albums of 2015 in their dizzying, spaced-out sophomore LP Streetcrusher. As wild as those songs were on record, though, they were meant to be heard live, where their s.. more

Jan 8, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

mortgage_freeman.jpg.jpe

It’s possible to describe Mortgage Freeman’ssophomore album Streetcrusher in asingle word: busy. Using one word to describe an album this bountiful, however,almost feels like an insult, since brevity has nothing to do with this record’sprog-ad.. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

blogimage11129.jpe

It took them over 20 years, but in 2009, the Milwaukee hardcore band Speedfreaks finally released a full-length album on CD and vinyl: Survive , a vital punk record they cut with Call Me Lightning’s Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street more

Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Opera singers train on a standard set of 26 arias composed for 26 separate Italian operas in all the styles that have arisen since the form was invented in the Renaissance. Milwaukee Opera Theatre, with a new vision and energy, will present... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES