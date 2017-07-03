Streets Of Old Milwaukee
What's on Tap at the App Brewery?
A Smartphone app recently developed through collaboration between Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital and the UWM App Brewery Lab will help speed patient diagnoses in medical emergencies. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:16 AM Mary Sussman News Features
Get to Know Some of Milwaukee's Black Pioneers this Month at the Milwaukee Public Museum
One of the most fascinating stops in the residential part of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s venerable “Streets of Old Milwaukee" exhibit is the little mid-19th century cottage home of Sully and Susanna Watson. The Watsons were free blacks who.. more
Feb 15, 2017 7:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Revisiting The Streets of Old Milwaukee
Originally constructed in 1965, the Milwaukee Public Museum’s beloved Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit reopens on Friday, Dec. 11. Many familiar sights are still in place and now visitors can download an app that allows them to choose from ... more
Dec 8, 2015 6:47 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Aaron Rodgers, The Milwaukee Fashion District and the Streets of Old Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we juggle a bunch of little topics around. Matt gives us an update on the additions to the Milwaukee Public Museum's Streets of Old Mil.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Crossroads of Civilization’
The Milwaukee Public Museum opened its first new permanent exhibit in more than a decade on March 15. “Crossroads of Civilization” draws on decades of museum-led excavations and research to present more than 200 artifacts from MPM’s coll... more
Mar 24, 2015 7:49 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Streets of Old Milwaukee: A Museum Favorite
Strolling down Milwaukee's paved streets, grabbing a cold Schlitz beer, stopping by the candy store for a snack or catching a flick at the theater: Similar to the present day, these are many of the activities Milwaukeeans participated in du... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
There’s an interesting dichotomy playing out in radio pop right now. On one end of the spectrum, there’s Lady Gaga, a theatrically minded provocateur who makes each song a statement on art, fashion and politics. On the other there’s Ke$h more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee