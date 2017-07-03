RSS

Streets Of Old Milwaukee

appbrewery.jpg.jpe

A Smartphone app recently developed through collaboration between Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital and the UWM App Brewery Lab will help speed patient diagnoses in medical emergencies. more

Jul 3, 2017 11:16 AM News Features

watsons.jpg.jpe

One of the most fascinating stops in the residential part of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s venerable “Streets of Old Milwaukee" exhibit is the little mid-19th century cottage home of Sully and Susanna Watson. The Watsons were free blacks who.. more

Feb 15, 2017 7:25 PM Around MKE

a+egateway_mpm_a.jpg.jpe

Originally constructed in 1965, the Milwaukee Public Museum’s beloved Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit reopens on Friday, Dec. 11. Many familiar sights are still in place and now visitors can download an app that allows them to choose from ... more

Dec 8, 2015 6:47 PM A&E Feature

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we juggle a bunch of little topics around. Matt gives us an update on the additions to the Milwaukee Public Museum's Streets of Old Mil.. more

Aug 28, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

aegateway_mpm_courteyofmilwaukeepublicmuseum.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum opened its first new permanent exhibit in more than a decade on March 15. “Crossroads of Civilization” draws on decades of museum-led excavations and research to present more than 200 artifacts from MPM’s coll... more

Mar 24, 2015 7:49 PM A&E Feature

blogimage19646.jpe

Strolling down Milwaukee's paved streets, grabbing a cold Schlitz beer, stopping by the candy store for a snack or catching a flick at the theater: Similar to the present day, these are many of the activities Milwaukeeans participated in du... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage13492.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12826959544c74631281418.jpg.jpe

There’s an interesting dichotomy playing out in radio pop right now. On one end of the spectrum, there’s Lady Gaga, a theatrically minded provocateur who makes each song a statement on art, fashion and politics. On the other there’s Ke$h more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES