Streetz-N-Young Deuces
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: KDS, IshDARR, Lean Beatz, Arrested Development
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. KDS – "Know Bout Me"Jus.. more
Feb 25, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Download the First Album from Streetz-n-Young Deuces' Rap Crew EMP Entertainment
EMPEntertainment's album Good Misery, Bad Company has been a longtimecoming. The artists in the Milwaukee rap collective—Streetz-n-YoungDeuces, Eazy Hayes, Maal Himself, Payroll, Patski, Ferro Haze and P.Stackz—have been working together in va.. more
Apr 9, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mad Tea Party
It’s been years since the so-called “liberal” media could be accused of failing to sufficiently publicize the views of the extreme right. Labeling the media “liberal,” a political tactic by conservatives, worked like a charm. more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments