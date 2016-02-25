RSS

Streetz-N-Young Deuces

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. KDS – "Know Bout Me"Jus.. more

Feb 25, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

emp entertainment.jpg.jpe

EMPEntertainment's album Good Misery, Bad Company has been a longtimecoming. The artists in the Milwaukee rap collective—Streetz-n-YoungDeuces, Eazy Hayes, Maal Himself, Payroll, Patski, Ferro Haze and P.Stackz—have been working together in va.. more

Apr 9, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage12535.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10175.jpe

It’s been years since the so-called “liberal” media could be accused of failing to sufficiently publicize the views of the extreme right. Labeling the media “liberal,” a political tactic by conservatives, worked like a charm. more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES