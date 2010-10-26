RSS

Streetz And Young Deuces

blogimage5990.jpe

Oct 26, 2010 6:30 PM On Music

blogimage5851.jpe

Some sad news from the Justin Townes Earle camp: The legacy singer-songwriter has postponed his fall tour to enter rehab. The news comes after Earle was arrested after a show is Indianapolis for public intoxication and allegedly assaulting the dau.. more

Sep 23, 2010 2:12 PM On Music

blogimage3484.jpe

It was only a half a decade ago that keeping up with the latest Milwaukee mixtapes would have required regular trips to the Milwaukee Mall or Teutonia Ave, but these days most any mix worth hearing ends up online for freeand, to be sure, the city.. more

Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5990.jpe

The Milwaukee cousin-cousin rap duo Streetz and Young Deuces’ quest to conquer Milwaukee radio has led them on a detour to the South, where they’ve spent much of their time networking with DJs and trading mixtape appearances, with hopes of ... more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5851.jpe

Though it spotlights less prosperous neighborhoods than the Milwaukee tourism bureau undou The Source ,Local Music more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage3484.jpe

Just in time for the holiday, the Milwaukee Brewers return home today for a 1:05 p.m. game against the New York Mets at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES