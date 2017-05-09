RSS

Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more

May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Local Music

Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more

Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM On Music

If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more

Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM On Music

It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more

May 16, 2016 3:30 PM On Music

Noh Life position their monthly showcase at Bad Genie as a more laidback alternative to the crowded club shows of the EDM scene. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:35 PM Local Music

Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more

Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all ni... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the more

Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more

Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Forty years is a mighty long time to hold a secret, but the seminal experimental art-rock band The Residents has succeeded in keeping their identities unknown for that remarkable stretch. So little is known about this performance collective more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

