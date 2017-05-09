Strehlow
Jay Anderson Brings Jazz into the Mixtape Age
Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone.
May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Chris Siegel, Strehlow and Company Deliver Tropical Vibes on "Streets Ahead"
Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si..
Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jay Anderson and Christian Strehlow Pair Jazz and House on "Off The Grid"
If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid '90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B..
Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bask in the Warmth of Chris Siegel's Euphoric Summer Dance Jam "This Is How"
It's probably a coincidence that KIINGS' Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because "This Is How" feels like an official declaration t..
May 16, 2016 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Producer Strehlow Finds Kindred Spirits in the Noh Life Collective
Noh Life position their monthly showcase at Bad Genie as a more laidback alternative to the crowded club shows of the EDM scene.
Jan 27, 2015 10:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Producer Strehlow Fuses Hip-Hop and EDM on "Nesha"
Lately I've been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics' Certified Trap mixes. If you've never heard them before, they're gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub..
Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
