Strfkr
This Week in Milwaukee: May 5-11
The Milwaukee Psych Fest brings three days of psych to the Cactus Club, and Neil deGrasse Tyson rips apart your favorite movies. more
May 3, 2016 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Grouplove w/ Portugal. The Man and STRFKR @ The Rave
A concert promoted as “The Honda Civic Tour” immediately raises questions about the authenticity and relative coolness of the event. Is this going to be a legitimate musical experience, or just,Concert Reviews more
Aug 25, 2014 11:06 AM Nathaniel Scharping Concert Reviews
STRFKR To Play Turner Hall Ballroom on March 20
The Portland, Ore., indie-electronica outfit STRFKR—that's Starfucker, for those without delicate sensibilities—will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, March 20, the venue announced today. They'll be touring behind their upcoming album Mi.. more
Dec 5, 2012 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
STRFKR
Apparently, when you name your band Starfucker, you're asking for some headaches. As a result, the Portland, Ore., electro-rock band has flirted with name... more
Sep 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
