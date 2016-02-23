RSS

Strip Searches

legislature.jpg.jpe

Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

policechange.jpg.jpe

There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more

Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

handcuffed-620x412.jpg.jpe

One of the greatest inequities tolerated in urban America has been the white community’s acceptance of the totally unacceptable ways that the police treat people more

Aug 12, 2014 4:44 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

MPD Chief Ed Flynn has been in the hot seat for thepast few weeks. In an apparent attempt to build a better case for thedepartment, Flynn has been giving interviews to local media. Last Friday, Flynnstopped by the Shepherd’s offices to discuss .. more

Oct 24, 2012 7:26 PM Daily Dose

Pizza Shuttle 1827 N. Farwell Ave. 414-289-9993 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES