Strip Searches
The Sad Last Days of the Wisconsin Legislature
Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Policing Is Changing at Long Last
There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
For Police, Times Finally Are A-Changin’
It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more
Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
A Big Boot Drops on Police Misconduct
One of the greatest inequities tolerated in urban America has been the white community’s acceptance of the totally unacceptable ways that the police treat people more
Aug 12, 2014 4:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
MPD Chief Ed Flynn on Illegal Strip Searches
MPD Chief Ed Flynn has been in the hot seat for thepast few weeks. In an apparent attempt to build a better case for thedepartment, Flynn has been giving interviews to local media. Last Friday, Flynnstopped by the Shepherd’s offices to discuss .. more
Oct 24, 2012 7:26 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
