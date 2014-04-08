RSS

The Strokes

the living statues.jpg.jpe

Theearly 2000s garage rock revival burned fast and bright. Given the insane amountof attention the scene attracted, it wasn’t a wonder that the public quicklytired of bands with “The” in their names and leather jackets on their scrawnyframe.. more

Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

music_vaccines.jpg.jpe

“When you’re 24 and young and bored and don't know who you are no more, there’s no hope, and it’s time to come of age.”These words, which appear in English rock band The Vaccines’ song “No Hope,” offer a candid look at a common strugg... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:30 PM Music Feature

blogimage16009.jpe

Pearl Jam turned 20 this weekend. If you forgot to call or send a card, don't beat yourself up. Given the string of rather tepid albums that began as far back as 1996's No Code, you can be forgiven for not paying attention. It's not that th... more

Sep 5, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 6 Comments

blogimage15987.jpe

It was 20 years ago that a heavily flannelled Pearl Jam released their debut album, Ten, a blockbuster that helped fuel the '90s alt-rock explosion and... more

Sep 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6647.jpe

Though The Strokes largely self-recorded Angles, their first album in five years, in guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr.'s studio, the album's production is at times so indebted to '80s new wave it could have been recorded by The Cars' Ric Ocasek. The c.. more

Mar 22, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage10164.jpe

Kittie earned considerable press in the late-’90s for the obvious novelty factor: They were four cute women playing nu-metal, a genre dominated by chest-beating men. The quartet has improved over the years, softening its sound on the 2007 more

Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6647.jpe

Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more

May 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES