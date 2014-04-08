The Strokes
Milwaukee's Living Statues Offer a Rock Revival Revival
Theearly 2000s garage rock revival burned fast and bright. Given the insane amountof attention the scene attracted, it wasn’t a wonder that the public quicklytired of bands with “The” in their names and leather jackets on their scrawnyframe.. more
Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Vaccines Discover Their Identity
“When you’re 24 and young and bored and don't know who you are no more, there’s no hope, and it’s time to come of age.”These words, which appear in English rock band The Vaccines’ song “No Hope,” offer a candid look at a common strugg... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:30 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Pearl Jam Destination Weekend @ Alpine Valley
Pearl Jam turned 20 this weekend. If you forgot to call or send a card, don't beat yourself up. Given the string of rather tepid albums that began as far back as 1996's No Code, you can be forgiven for not paying attention. It's not that th... more
Sep 5, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 6 Comments
Pearl Jam Destination Weekend
It was 20 years ago that a heavily flannelled Pearl Jam released their debut album, Ten, a blockbuster that helped fuel the '90s alt-rock explosion and... more
Sep 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New Release Wrap-Up: The Strokes
Though The Strokes largely self-recorded Angles, their first album in five years, in guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr.'s studio, the album's production is at times so indebted to '80s new wave it could have been recorded by The Cars' Ric Ocasek. The c.. more
Mar 22, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kittie w/ God Forbid
Kittie earned considerable press in the late-’90s for the obvious novelty factor: They were four cute women playing nu-metal, a genre dominated by chest-beating men. The quartet has improved over the years, softening its sound on the 2007 more
Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
May 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee