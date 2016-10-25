RSS

Student Loans

russfeingold.jpg.jpe

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

legislature.jpg.jpe

Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

5521316239_685c2ec2d8_b.jpg.jpe

In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more

Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM News Features 4 Comments

Democrat Dan Riemer has certainly earned the vote of the residents in Assembly District 7 on the southwestern side of Milwaukee, as well as parts of West Milwaukee and West Allis. Riemer is more

Oct 29, 2014 12:39 PM News Features

blogimage18330.jpe

It was inevitable that after Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan spent five days cozying up to Mitt Romney... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES