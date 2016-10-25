Student Loans
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
The Sad Last Days of the Wisconsin Legislature
Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more
Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Re-elect Dan Riemer in Assembly District 7
Democrat Dan Riemer has certainly earned the vote of the residents in Assembly District 7 on the southwestern side of Milwaukee, as well as parts of West Milwaukee and West Allis. Riemer is more
Oct 29, 2014 12:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Ryan Bromances Mitt
It was inevitable that after Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan spent five days cozying up to Mitt Romney... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments