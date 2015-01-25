Studio Lounge
Art Carnival ♥ Superheroes
Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more
Jan 25, 2015
Spread Your (Right or Left) Wings and Fly
Deep breaths…deep breaths…Halloween in Milwaukee is over and I can finally relax. Between all the parties, special events and contests, I think I’ve had my fix of candy corn, half-naked nurse costumes more
Nov 4, 2014
Art Carnival: Epic ’80s at Studio Lounge
AliceWilson’s Art Carnival series continues early next month with Epic’80s. The series features burlesque acts performing for an audience ofartists and others as paintings and drawings and other live art is made on thespot. Audience members ca.. more
Oct 24, 2014
New Month, New Attitude
It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more
Sep 2, 2014
Brewers vs. Cubs
Now with 100% less Jeff Suppan, the Milwaukee Brewers continue their home stand against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Jun 9, 2010
Sassy Mamas
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy... more
May 9, 2010