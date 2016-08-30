RSS

Studio Q

theatrereview_quasimondo_a_(byandywalsh).jpg.jpe

Photo by Andy Walsch

While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Theater

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre is a very dynamic narrative performance group that explores moods and genres with a visually dynamic style. In the past, they’ve explored anime, Lovecraftian horror, golden age space exploration sci-fi and more. Thi.. more

Aug 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

13076924_1151813414849495_7816256716751285452_n.jpg.jpe

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Apr 19, 2012 3:09 AM Visual Arts

12899554114ce3285310ee8.jpg.jpe

During his years living in Kansas City during the mid-’80s, Milwaukee director and musician Mark G.E. filmed any alternative-rock concert he could get his camera into for his cable show “Joy Farm.” Two decades later, G.E. has edited that more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage8179.jpe

The Civilian Conservation Corps, one of the boldest and most effective of all the New Deal programs, put men to work throughout the toughest times of the Great Depression, utilizing their labor to safeguard and enhance our national parks an... more

Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES