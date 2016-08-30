Studio Q
Quasimondo’s Nautical Mash-Up
While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
Quasimondo Gets Nautical
The Quasimondo Physical Theatre is a very dynamic narrative performance group that explores moods and genres with a visually dynamic style. In the past, they’ve explored anime, Lovecraftian horror, golden age space exploration sci-fi and more. Thi.. more
Aug 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Clowning Around on the Briny Sea
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more
CoPA's Member Exhibition & Virtual Gallery Tour
Apr 19, 2012 3:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee
During his years living in Kansas City during the mid-’80s, Milwaukee director and musician Mark G.E. filmed any alternative-rock concert he could get his camera into for his cable show “Joy Farm.” Two decades later, G.E. has edited that more
Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
MPTV Community Cinema: The 1930s’ Civilian Conservation Corps
The Civilian Conservation Corps, one of the boldest and most effective of all the New Deal programs, put men to work throughout the toughest times of the Great Depression, utilizing their labor to safeguard and enhance our national parks an... more
Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee