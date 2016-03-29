Studio Theater

RSS

Childhood has rightly become a matter of overwhelming importance over the course of the past 100 years. There is very little that seems more important than the welfare of children--even to passing strangers in this busy, busy world we have.. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

Courtesy of Off the Wall Theatre

Off the Wall stages a new adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey which focusses on the struggles of one hero to return home after war. more

Apr 6, 2015 10:14 AM Theater

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

