Studio Theater
Orphan Train at UWM Next Week
Childhood has rightly become a matter of overwhelming importance over the course of the past 100 years. There is very little that seems more important than the welfare of children--even to passing strangers in this busy, busy world we have.. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Off the Wall 'Odyssey'
Off the Wall stages a new adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey which focusses on the struggles of one hero to return home after war. more
Apr 6, 2015 10:14 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee