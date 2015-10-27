RSS

Studio Tour

Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of  a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debut.. more

Oct 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

elizabeth-richardson-h1.jpg.jpe

Veteran Canadian actress Elizabeth Richardson comes to Milwaukee at month’s end for a performance of Going On. It’s an autobiographical one-woman show in which Richardson talks about her struggles as a young actress on a ’ 70s tour with Pete.. more

Oct 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

12109220_1038287189535452_4091344919558182930_n.jpg.jpe

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company  is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more

Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

church-theatre-detail.jpg.jpe

In Tandem's Intimate Tenth Street Theatre

Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore  Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining .. more

Oct 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

villa_statue4.jpg.jpe

Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a stage.. more

Oct 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

marcus center.jpg.jpe

Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more

Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

spoon.jpg.jpe

The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more

Oct 21, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

It’s the type of announcement which seems to beg for cheesy puns and weak humor. I promise, however, that nowhere in this entry will I use words like “udderly” or “un-herd of.” This Saturday, UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department w.. more

Oct 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

mr_holmes.jpg.jpe

Oneof this year’s best films is out on DVD. As Mr. Holmes slips back and forth intime, Ian McKellen gives what are essentially two brilliant performances,playing Sherlock Holmes as the already aged Baker Street sleuth in 1918 .. more

Oct 20, 2015 1:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12164.jpe

Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12165.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 6:10 p.m. game. more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12162.jpe

Among the youngest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, the Indian Summer Festival marks the beginning of fall while celebrating Wisconsin’s American-Indian heritage. In addition to the expected music, dance and cultur... more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12163.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12161.jpe

Turner Hall Ballroom’s periodic Mondo Lucha events are among the city’s oddest entertainment bills, packaging Mexican wrestling, burlesque performances and music together. Among the dancers at the latest event are Lola van Ella more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12158.jpe

Following a better than expected series against the formidable St. Louis Cardinals that saw closer Trevor Hoffman earn his historic 600th save, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a fresh series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with more

Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12160.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So here we are, September, what the fock. I’ve been trying to cool my heels for this month since April, and now finally I hear my favorite season coming up the stairs to knock more

Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage12156.jpe

As just about everyone involved with the recording has made clear time and time again, Dark Side of the Moon was never intended to sync up with the 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz —and 1973 studio technology would have made more

Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I'm over 65 and starting to date. I became aware that I have HPV in 2006 when my gynecologist suggested I have a colposcopy after a Pap smear procedure. I did, and when she later suggested I have a LEEP procedure for this problem, I had tha... more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES