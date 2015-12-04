RSS

Sturgeon Bay

It’s the offbeat story of one man, an elf costume and a late ’80s/ early ’90s holiday job in SantaLand at Macy’s in New York. They asked him why he wanted to be an elf. He told them it was the most ridiculous thing he could imagine. He wrote.. more

Dec 4, 2015 4:00 PM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s season gets off to a fantastic start with Loose Lips Sink Ships, a musical by Jacinda Duffin and Laurie Flanigan Hegge that features songs by Marquette’s James Kaplan. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:07 PM Theater

I’m just happy that there’s a show with the title Methuselah’s Guide to Online Dating for Those With Reading Glasses. That fact that it’s also billed as a “Comediatric Musical Improvity” that is making its world premiere in Sturgeon Bay o.. more

Jun 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Exhibitions around the downtown area opened on Gallery Night & Day, although these opportunities also present a chance to talk with artists, to uncover what inspires them to create their singular form of art. During Gallery weekend there is plenty.. more

Jan 24, 2013 11:23 PM Visual Arts

Vacation time, especially over the July 4 holiday, presents an opportunity to travel. Only three hours away, the bustling Door County peninsula features art galleries, exhibitions and special events throughout the summer... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Blaming the contractor is an easy excuse for why a 13-ton concrete slab on the fa%uFFFDade of the O’Donnell Park parking structure fell in a fatal June accident. But are the improperly installed concrete slabs the only cause of that tragedy... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

The fifth annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues tonight with an assortment of stand-up and sketch comedy at the Off Broadway Theatre. Among the performers are the Milwaukee troupes Homegrown Electric Circus and Sketch 22, and Chicago’s more

Jul 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“French Navy” opens the album withorchestral flair, introducing a handsome sa My Maudlin Career ,Music Feature more

Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

Along a stretch of Highway 42 just north of Sturgeon Bay, a fresh layer of snow covers th Wine Spectator ,Eat/Drink more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

