The Subject Was Roses
Ren Faire Retrospective
AhRen Faire, how do I love thee? Let me count those ways. Giant pickles on a stick.Likewise, chowing down on some shepherd's pie or a turkey leg with abandon.Hard cider, honey mead, and absinthe kinds of ways. Crossbow training, annualKamala's.. more
Sep 16, 2016 4:24 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Spike Brewing and the Growing Phenomenon of Home Brewing
Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. It requirescourage, ingenuity, a tireless work ethic, and an unwavering belief andconfidence in one’s own abilities to succeed. The last and arguably mostimportant difference between a successful .. more
Sep 9, 2016 3:10 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard
I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more
Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Film ‘The College Girl’ Streaming on VIMEO
Ifyou don’t recognize any of the faces or settings in the indie film The CollegeGirl , you’re either not from Milwaukee or don’t get out much. Directed by JonSalimes and shot in town, much of it Downtown or on the Marquette Un.. more
Aug 29, 2016 1:15 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
LGBT Milwaukee: An Interview with author Michail Takach
In his new book, LGBTMilwaukee, Michail Takach takes a look at a one of the more under-examinedMilwaukee communities. While work on ethnic groups and neighborhoods abound,work on the city’s gay and lesbian community was scattered. Working with .. more
Aug 22, 2016 5:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Lady Day at Collectivo
It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Mi.. more
Aug 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Homebuyer Misconception: You Need a 20% Down Payment
As rates continue to remain at historic lows, many homebuyers still believe thatthey need to have a 20% down payment in order to qualify for a mortgage. GSFMortgage offers programs where a homebuyer may not have to bring.. more
Aug 5, 2016 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Dorian Gray Auditions
Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more
Aug 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Chamber's Evening With A Family From The '40s
The serious mid-to-late 20th family drama had gone quite a few different places . . . walking into Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Subject Was Roses, I expected something profoundly dark. The 1964 drama about an adult son returning to his two .. more
Nov 21, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ballini & Ogburn
As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more
Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee