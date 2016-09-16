RSS

The Subject Was Roses

AhRen Faire, how do I love thee? Let me count those ways. Giant pickles on a stick.Likewise, chowing down on some shepherd's pie or a turkey leg with abandon.Hard cider, honey mead, and absinthe kinds of ways. Crossbow training, annualKamala's.. more

Sep 16, 2016 4:24 PM Off the Beaten Path

Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. It requirescourage, ingenuity, a tireless work ethic, and an unwavering belief andconfidence in one’s own abilities to succeed. The last and arguably mostimportant difference between a successful .. more

Sep 9, 2016 3:10 PM Around MKE

I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more

Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ifyou don’t recognize any of the faces or settings in the indie film The CollegeGirl , you’re either not from Milwaukee or don’t get out much. Directed by JonSalimes and shot in town, much of it Downtown or on the Marquette Un.. more

Aug 29, 2016 1:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

In his new book, LGBTMilwaukee, Michail Takach takes a look at a one of the more under-examinedMilwaukee communities. While work on ethnic groups and neighborhoods abound,work on the city’s gay and lesbian community was scattered. Working with .. more

Aug 22, 2016 5:12 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Mi.. more

Aug 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

As rates continue to remain at historic lows, many homebuyers still believe thatthey need to have a 20% down payment in order to qualify for a mortgage. GSFMortgage offers programs where a homebuyer may not have to bring.. more

Aug 5, 2016 5:36 PM Sponsored Content

Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more

Aug 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 The serious mid-to-late 20th family drama had gone quite a few different places . . . walking into Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Subject Was Roses, I expected something profoundly dark. The 1964 drama about an adult son returning to his two .. more

Nov 21, 2010 10:09 AM Theater

As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more

Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

