Sublime
Camile A. Brown & Dancers to Perform in Sheboygan
Acontemporary dance company based in New York City and the recipient ofprestigious national and international honors in recent years, Camile A. Brown& Dancers will present two concerts of new and older work at the JohnMichael Kohler Arts Cente.. more
Apr 13, 2015 8:15 PM John Schneider Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: July 17-23
Jack White, Festa Italiana, Port Fish Day and more! more
Jul 16, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Recalcitrant
Do you miss the mellow punk reggae rock of Sublime or The Red Hot Chili Peppers, when "funk metal" was a legitimate descriptor for Flea & Co.? If you would like it with more jamming and from guys with hip-hop roots, Milwaukee's... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
tUnE-yArDs, The Walkmen, Jimmy Cliff, Sublime and B-52s Join the Summerfest Lineup
Summerfest headliners are coming fast and furious now. Today the festival announced another 21 side-stage performers, including a couple of acclaimed indie-rock acts (The Walkmen and tUnE-yArDs), reggae legends Jimmy Cliff and Ziggy Marley, vetera.. more
Apr 10, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prince's streak ends
Flu-like symptoms took Prince Fielder out of today's lineup and left him back at the hotel as his streak of 327 consecutive starts - the most by any active player - comes to an end. more
Sep 13, 2010 11:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Second Coming of Sublime
Bradley Nowell never lived to see his empire. The Sublime singer overdosed on heroin in the spring of 1996, just two months before his reggae-punk trio released the self-titled album that would become its breakthrough, selling 5 million cop... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
WCM’s ‘Music and Times of Jane Austen’
Acknowledging the strong ties between classicalmusic and literature, the Wisconsin Conser Sense and Sensibility ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Coming Around to Passion Pit
I'd dismissed Manners, the debut album for Boston's indie-electro fetishists Passion Pit, after a couple grating initial listens and reading some icy reviews from sources I trust that seemed to confirm my first read. I've been revisiting the recor.. more
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
40 Oz. to Freedom
Like Jeff Buckley and Kurt Cobain, Bradley Nowell’s music career was cut short at its peak in the 1990s, but his band Sublime has lived on as one of the most lucrative reggae franchises of the last two decades, spurring a veritable cottage ... more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Badfish
You have to wonder if, after seven years together, the Sublime tribute band Badfish ever gets tired of playing Sublime music—especially since Sublime only recorded three albums, so there isn’t a,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Grateful Dead bassistPhil Lesh revisits the Dead repertoire with a rotating cast ofmusicians that he bills as Phil Lesh and Friends tonight at 10 p.m. atthe Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard. The Roots are the only major rap act to play Summer... more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee