RSS

Substance Abuse

news_beyondobamacare.widea.widea.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM News Features 2 Comments

heroes_rosecrance.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of the Zeno Group

Rosecrance, a Rockford, Ill.-based nonprofit teen and adult substance abuse treatment center, has brought its travelling art exhibit, “In My Shoes,” to Milwaukee, which features shoes decorated by its teen patients. Developed last year b... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:47 PM Expresso

Founded by Meta Orth in 1963 as Our Home Foundation but known by residents as Meta House, this nonprofit offers treatment in lieu of jail time to women struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Meta House was one of the nation’s first sub... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:15 PM Expresso

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: How will mental health coverage improve under Obamacare?Answer: For many years, our health system failed to adequately provide mental health and more

Oct 28, 2013 5:53 PM News Features

rebels.jpg.jpe

Running Rebels Community Organization (1300A W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) was founded by Victor Barnett in 1980 and focuses on steering Milwaukee youth away from gangs more

Jun 6, 2013 2:36 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES