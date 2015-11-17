Substance Abuse
Wanted: More Help with Substance Abuse
Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Rosecrance Therapists
Rosecrance, a Rockford, Ill.-based nonprofit teen and adult substance abuse treatment center, has brought its travelling art exhibit, “In My Shoes,” to Milwaukee, which features shoes decorated by its teen patients. Developed last year b... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Meta House Staff and Volunteers
Founded by Meta Orth in 1963 as Our Home Foundation but known by residents as Meta House, this nonprofit offers treatment in lieu of jail time to women struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Meta House was one of the nation’s first sub... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Understanding Obamacare: Mental Health Services Must Be Covered
Question: How will mental health coverage improve under Obamacare?Answer: For many years, our health system failed to adequately provide mental health and more
Oct 28, 2013 5:53 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Heroes of the Week: Running Rebels Volunteers and Staff
Running Rebels Community Organization (1300A W. Fond Du Lac Ave.) was founded by Victor Barnett in 1980 and focuses on steering Milwaukee youth away from gangs more
Jun 6, 2013 2:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso