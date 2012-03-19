Success
Boris and Doris On the Town
This week, Boris and Doris attend “Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality," Feathers & Foxtails fashion extravaganza at Hotel Foster and Woodland Pattern. more
Kishline's Thoroughly Satisfying Success
With Success, John Kishline has delicately crafted an exceedingly clever look at 70 minutes in the life of a man in his office. Originally produced in 1991, the play has since been updated. It recently came back from a tour of India funded by t.. more
Wisconsin to name Kohl Center ice after "Badger" Bob Johnson
I'm not so sure why this came about now, but today the University of Wisconsin announced that the ice surface at the Kohl Center would be named after "Badger" BOb Johnson.They didn't say when it would happen, but the article does mention that 22 .. more
Smugglers' Blues
According to Square Grouper: The Godfathers of Ganja, a "square grouper" was '70s slang for a burlap bag of pot cast overboard by Caribbean smugglers during hot pursuit by the law. The documentary by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (out on DVD.. more
Perez Hilton Presents w/ Ladyhawke and Semi Precious Weapons
Though he’s better known for outing unwitting celebrities and doodling semen over paparazzi photos of reality TV stars, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is also an avid music fan. After success playing impresario at Austin’s South by Southwes... more
The Supremes: A Saga of Motown Dreams, Success, and Betrayal (Da Capo), by Mark Ribowsky
RiverSplash!
The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commenced the summer festival season this weekend with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will l... more
