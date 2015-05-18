Suddenly Last Summer
The Manipulative Violence of Tennessee Williams
Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more
May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Suddenly Last Summer:' Uprooted's Final Production Opens This Month
“Since the film illustrates the horrors of such a lifestyle, it can be considered moral in theme even though it deals with sexual perversion." So said the Motion Picture Production Code Administration in 1959. The film being referring to was a big.. more
May 9, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Bids Farewell to UPROOTED Theatre
UPROOTED Theatre will close after its final performance of Tennessee Williams’ Suddenly Last Summer. more
May 5, 2015 9:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Lightning Bolt
The Rhode Island noise-rock duo Lightning Bolt takes cues from Japanese noise music and classic heavy metal, melding the most abrasive tones of each into a tuneless, ear-torturing racket. The group’s latest album, 2009’s Earthly more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee