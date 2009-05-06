Sue Bausch
Polly Scattergood Brings the Drama
From the "music I love immediately and intensely" file: the self-titled debut from Polly Scattergood, the latest successor to those Kate Bush comparisons that are suddenly in vogue thanks to St. Vincent and Bat For Lashes. Scattergood's debut also.. more
May 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Graham Colton
Though he’s never been a contestant, Graham Colton is inextricably linked with “American Idol.” The heartland rocker—who has often been compared to a young Tom Petty—has toured,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
LGBT Film/Video Festival
The UWM Union Theatre continues its LGBT Film/Video Festival today with several screenings XXY ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peter and the Wolf
Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids product Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dylan's Run
Many of those headed to the final day of the Indian Summer Festival at the Summerfest Grounds will be helping a worthy cause on their way. They’ll be participating in the eighth annual Dylan’s R,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peter and the Wolf
Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids product Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Love's Labour's Lost
Past scholars have often decried Love's Labour's Lost as wholly insignificant, a self-indu Love's Labour's Lost ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee