Sue Lawton
RedLine’s ‘Timeline’ Focuses on Art by Artists-In-Residence
RedLine Milwaukee is an art studio featuring gallery space, classes and an Artists-In-Residence (AIR) program. The annual AIR exhibition, “Timeline,” offers a perusal of the results of the past year from nine artists. “Timeline” runs ... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:29 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Wilson Center’s Book Launch Party
The first book published by the Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts is one created by Milwaukee-based artist Sue Lawton, whocompleted The Fire Keepers during hereight-month residency during the Wilson Center’s 2013-14 season.To celebrate, .. more
Dec 11, 2014 6:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Kickstarters.com a Discovery for Artist At Winter Gallery Night
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Moonalice
A six-piece group comprised of veteran session players inspired by the tour-heavy business model of younger jam bands, Moonalice plays swampy, bluesy roots rock that allows for ample improvisational tangents. When the group returns to more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Children of Men
Acclaimed Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron followed up his unlikely contribution to the Harry Potter franchise, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with yet another 180-degree turn, the 2006 science-fiction drama Children of Me,... more
Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments