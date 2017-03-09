Sugar Maple
American Bocce Co. Brings a New Version of a Classic Game to Milwaukee
Unless you were one of the few people talented enough to bea college athlete, it is likely that high school was the last time you competedin a team sport at a high level. While our bodies grow old and worn out, andbusy lives turn trainin.. more
Mar 9, 2017 7:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Improvised Music Renaissance
To those in theknow, Milwaukee has emerged as a serious center for improvised music. Major voices have recently brought their joyful noise to our fair city and the comingweeks hold more soul-stirring, mind-expanding creative music. Those w.. more
Nov 3, 2016 7:48 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Noh Band @ Sugar Maple
The experimental jazz trio Noh Band pushed their sound to metal-esque extremes for a sold-out show at the Sugar Maple. more
Oct 31, 2016 1:02 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Ken Vandermark's "Momentum 3" @ Sugar Maple
Flanked by some choice supporting players, Chicago jazz player Ken Vandermark delivered a stirring aural statement. more
Aug 22, 2016 9:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Ken Vandermark and the Problem of Program Music: Momentum 3 at the Sugar Maple
The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more
Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Casual Vocals Keep Things Upbeat on ‘You Are I Am We Are’
Casual Vocals’ Colleen Webb tackles the excitement and anxieties of impending parenthood on her latest record. more
May 31, 2016 4:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Improvisers at the Sugar Maple
It’s impossibleto say exactly what music you’ll hear at the Sugar Maple on Tuesday, May 24,but it’s sure to stimulate and inspire. This installment of the improvisedmusic series Option Milwaukee features internationally renowned trombonist.. more
May 21, 2016 8:47 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Beer: Pairs Well With Music
If you don’t know about Dogfish Head Brewery...I’ll waithere. Go buy some beer, come back, drink it and continue reading. Ahh..ok,ready? Sam Calagione, President and Founder of Dogfish Head Brewery (DHB) islike many of us in the fact that he lo.. more
Apr 12, 2016 6:57 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Great Beer and Music at The Sugar Maple
With 60 beers on tap, two firkins, mead, cider and liquor, Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) is one of the best beer bars in Milwaukee. They also have a great ambiance, music and artwork. more
Dec 1, 2015 7:35 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Poetry and Clarinets with Absinthe On The Side
Blues fans arefamiliar with Muddy Water’s 1969 album “Fathers and Sons,” which pairs Muddyand his longtime piano man Otis Span with a younger generation of bluesmen likeMike Bloomfield, who spent his teenage years studying at Muddy’s .. more
Nov 21, 2015 9:45 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The Ex + Ken Vandermark @ The Sugar Maple
On Tuesday,October 20, celebrated Dutch band the Ex will be playing at the Sugar Maple inBay View. The gig marks the beginning of their first North American tour since2011. The Ex will be joined at the Sugar Maple, and for the rest of the 10.. more
Oct 16, 2015 9:34 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee's Bartenders Recommend Their Favorite Fall Beers
Our mission (and we chose to accept it) was to ask knowledgeable bartenders, bar managers and tavern proprietors what beers or wines or cocktails they’d recommend we try this fall. We set off wit,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more
Sep 24, 2015 4:33 PM John Schneider Fall Drinks Guide
MacArthur Genius and Other Improvisers Drop By Milwaukee
Once upon a timeI played DJ in the basement of a hotel in Città di Castello, Italy. My audience was an international group ofphilosophers who convene in the scenic city for an annual three-week programcalled the Collegium Phaenomenologic.. more
Sep 1, 2015 1:33 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Experimental Music Around Milwaukee
In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more
Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE 1 Comments
Okka Fest Returns for Another Weekend of Improvised Music
For the seventh year in a row, Okka Fest will bring improvised music and free jazz to Bay View. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:21 PM Tyler Friedman Local Music
Milwaukee Beer Week
Milwaukee Beer Week, April 18-25, includes tap takeovers, rare beer tastings, beer dinners and beer sampling at locations all around the city. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
9 Ways To Make The Most Out Of A Milwaukee Winter
Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.1. Grab some beers at Sugar MapleEasily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be su.. more
Jan 5, 2015 7:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
Can’t be an Athlete? Be an Athletic Supporter!
I love the word “support.” I really do. Support groups…support staff…support bras…you name it. It’s one of those words that sounds (and looks) like what it more
Aug 27, 2014 1:55 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Food for a Cause: Sanford and Tutto restaurants joined talents for The Food Bowl to Kick Hunger to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, in conjunction with Taste of the NFL. Held at Tutto more
Feb 5, 2014 2:39 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Eating off the Land
Most of us will never be able to live like Kurt Timmermeister, nor would most of us want to—but we’d all love to be invited to his place for dinner. Timmermeister lives on a small farm in an idyllic setting, an island in Puget Sound. He gro... more
Jan 15, 2014 1:52 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview