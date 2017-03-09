RSS

Sugar Maple

americanboccemain.jpg.jpe

Unless you were one of the few people talented enough to bea college athlete, it is likely that high school was the last time you competedin a team sport at a high level. While our bodies grow old and worn out, andbusy lives turn trainin.. more

Mar 9, 2017 7:55 PM Around MKE

sampeter.jpg.jpe

To those in theknow, Milwaukee has emerged as a serious center for improvised music. Major voices have recently brought their joyful noise to our fair city and the comingweeks hold more soul-stirring, mind-expanding creative music. Those w.. more

Nov 3, 2016 7:48 PM Around MKE

jazz.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Paul Vnuk Jr.

The experimental jazz trio Noh Band pushed their sound to metal-esque extremes for a sold-out show at the Sugar Maple. more

Oct 31, 2016 1:02 PM Concert Reviews

ken_vandermark.jpg.jpe

kenvandermark.com

Flanked by some choice supporting players, Chicago jazz player Ken Vandermark delivered a stirring aural statement. more

Aug 22, 2016 9:30 AM Concert Reviews

momentum 3 image 2.jpg.jpe

The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more

Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Around MKE

localmusic_casualvoices_(bycjfoeckler).jpg.jpe

Casual Vocals’ Colleen Webb tackles the excitement and anxieties of impending parenthood on her latest record. more

May 31, 2016 4:02 PM Local Music

0000665419_10.jpg.jpe

steveswell.bandcamp.com

It’s impossibleto say exactly what music you’ll hear at the Sugar Maple on Tuesday, May 24,but it’s sure to stimulate and inspire. This installment of the improvisedmusic series Option Milwaukee features internationally renowned trombonist.. more

May 21, 2016 8:47 PM Around MKE

recordstore3.jpg.jpe

If you don’t know about Dogfish Head Brewery...I’ll waithere. Go buy some beer, come back, drink it and continue reading. Ahh..ok,ready? Sam Calagione, President and Founder of Dogfish Head Brewery (DHB) islike many of us in the fact that he lo.. more

Apr 12, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_sugarmaple.jpg.jpe

With 60 beers on tap, two firkins, mead, cider and liquor, Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) is one of the best beer bars in Milwaukee. They also have a great ambiance, music and artwork. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:35 PM Eat/Drink

ae9d37fe8c1e71f4d0b1c49b877fd8cbbe8d3e62.jpg.jpe

downtownmusic.net

Blues fans arefamiliar with Muddy Water’s 1969 album “Fathers and Sons,” which pairs Muddyand his longtime piano man Otis Span with a younger generation of bluesmen likeMike Bloomfield, who spent his teenage years studying at Muddy’s .. more

Nov 21, 2015 9:45 PM Around MKE

ex + kv.jpg.jpe

Malgorzata Haduch

On Tuesday,October 20, celebrated Dutch band the Ex will be playing at the Sugar Maple inBay View. The gig marks the beginning of their first North American tour since2011. The Ex will be joined at the Sugar Maple, and for the rest of the 10.. more

Oct 16, 2015 9:34 PM Around MKE

comet.jpg.jpe

Our mission (and we chose to accept it) was to ask knowledgeable bartenders, bar managers and tavern proprietors what beers or wines or cocktails they’d recommend we try this fall. We set off wit,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more

Sep 24, 2015 4:33 PM Fall Drinks Guide

10372197_10152070896621433_3815635473831372873_n.jpg.jpe

brandonwozniakmusic.com

Once upon a timeI played DJ in the basement of a hotel in Città di Castello, Italy. My audience was an international group ofphilosophers who convene in the scenic city for an annual three-week programcalled the Collegium Phaenomenologic.. more

Sep 1, 2015 1:33 AM Around MKE

large unit.jpg.jpe

Large Unit- FB

In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more

Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

11150363_10205371190711851_4400734619708644346_n.jpg.jpe

For the seventh year in a row, Okka Fest will bring improvised music and free jazz to Bay View. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:21 PM Local Music

eatdrink_beer.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Beer Week, April 18-25, includes tap takeovers, rare beer tastings, beer dinners and beer sampling at locations all around the city. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:24 PM Eat/Drink

aroundmke_holidaymilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.1. Grab some beers at Sugar MapleEasily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be su.. more

Jan 5, 2015 7:59 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

ruthienew.jpg.jpe

I love the word “support.” I really do. Support groups…support staff…support bras…you name it. It’s one of those words that sounds (and looks) like what it more

Aug 27, 2014 1:55 AM Hear Me Out

Food for a Cause: Sanford and Tutto restaurants joined talents for The Food Bowl to Kick Hunger to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, in conjunction with Taste of the NFL. Held at Tutto more

Feb 5, 2014 2:39 AM Around MKE

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Most of us will never be able to live like Kurt Timmermeister, nor would most of us want to—but we’d all love to be invited to his place for dinner. Timmermeister lives on a small farm in an idyllic setting, an island in Puget Sound. He gro... more

Jan 15, 2014 1:52 AM Dining Preview

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES